Woman Arrested For Brutal Stabbing of Juice Shop Employee

The woman who stabbed an employee inside an Upper East Side juice shop has been arrested, according to NYPD.

Chala Jamison, 23, of the Upper East Side, was arrested on April 17. She has been charged with attempted murder and burglary.

Jamison allegedly entered the shop Juice Island on the evening of Wednesday, April 12, 2023 and got into a verbal dispute with 39-year-old Luis Morocho Vasquez, who worked at the Juice Island. According to the DA’s office, the dispute concerned a declined payment for a drink she had purchased. Jamison began to fling store items at Vasquez and throw them to the floor. She threatened to stab him over the declined payment before leaving with the drink.

Two hours later, Jamison returned to the store and went straight to the counter, where she grabbed a knife and began to stab Vasquez in the head, neck, back and hands. Jamison fled the shop on foot, heading eastbound on East 61 Street. Vasquez was transported to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.

When NYPD officers arrived at Jamison’s apartment, she attempted to flee via the fire escape of her building but was eventually apprehended there.