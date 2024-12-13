Worker in Cherry Picker Killed at Building Site Owned by Redeemer Presbyterian Church

A 45 year old construction worker in a cherry picker was killed shortly after 9 a.m. on Dec. 13 when he collided with a steal beam at a building site that was being readied for the construction of an 18 story building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another worker, a 35-year-old man who was also in the cherry picker was transported to Bellevue Hospital and listed in stable condition. Few details were available.

The real estate site New York YIMBY said the building permits were filed to build an 18 story mixed use residential and commercial building on the site. It said that the site’s owner is the Redeemer Presbyterian Church, which listed John Loveland, the finance and operations director of the church as the permit holder.

Officials from Redeemer Presbyterian Church could not be reached at presstime.

According to NY YIMBY, the plans called for the constuction of a 191 ft tall building with 137 residences. A complaint filed last month by the Department of Buildings that the building was shaking and had falling debris, rendering it unsafe, was resolved, according to the Daily News, which cited DOB records.