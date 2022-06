On June 21, the day of the summer solstice, several blocks’ worth of yoga mats lined Times Square. From 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., the 20th annual Solstice in Times Square event hosted professional yogis to teach seven different free classes. Throughout the day, clouds began to hover over the fenced off pedestrian plaza, but attendees powered on, striking yoga poses even as rain trickled down.