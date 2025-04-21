$!Mercer Labs’ Dazzling New Exhibit Is a Must-See This Spring

New Yorkers know great art. But even in a city full of world-class galleries, something truly unique is happening downtown at Mercer Labs.

Mercer Labs, the Museum of Art and Technology, is New York-born, New York-owned, and completely reimagining what a museum can be. Just 14 months since opening, this boundary-pushing cultural space in the Financial District is quickly earning a place on every art lover’s radar—and their latest exhibition is a must-see.

Opening April 25, “Maestros and the Machines” is a mind-expanding journey through time and technology. Spanning 15 immersive new exhibitions across Mercer Labs’ 36,000 square feet, the show reinterprets the works of legendary artists—think Da Vinci, Mozart, Hokusai—through today’s digital tools. What might they have created if they had access to projection mapping, 4D sound, and LED pixel environments? Here, that question comes vividly, viscerally to life.