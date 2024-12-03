Winter Vacation Guide: The Best Things to Do in Vermont

There’s much to see and do at Smugglers’ Notch – from the endless activities and events, to one-of-a-kind experiences. Here’s our guide to the perfect winter stay at “Smuggs”:

The mountains are calling – and if you got in the car right now, you could be transported to a true winter wonderland, Smugglers’ Notch , in under six hours. The alpine resort is not just our top pick for winter getaways – it’s also been voted the #1 Resort for Families by Trip Advisor, Good Housekeeping, Travel & Leisure and Ski Magazine.

Embark on a guided snowshoe adventure to see how maple syrup is harvested on-site at Smugglers’ Notch.

Afterwards, you can refine your sugaring skills with a visit the resort’s Sugar House to watch syrup being made on site. Of course, you’ll need to stock up on treats for home at the Vermont Maple Outlet, Smuggs’ Country Store selling fudge, maple syrup, maple cream and maple candies made on-site, along with other locally-crafted souvenirs.

Smuggs offers the best skiing and snowboarding in Vermont – and then some. There’s also ice skating, an indoor pool, yoga classes, and guided treks. Our favorite adventures are the ones that teach you something along the way, like the “Maple Snowshoe Trek.” On this guided snowshoeing excursion, visitors learn the Vermont art of maple sugaring while exploring a trail of maple-lined trees.

Every Thursday evening, Smugglers’ Notch hosts a dazzling fireworks display; and in true Smuggs fashion, the resort offers a variety of ways for guests to enjoy the show.

For visitors who love a great view, we recommend taking the Morse Fireworks Tour upon the Cat Trax Express. A 12-passenger snowcat takes you to the top of Morse Mountain – and during the ride, the driver narrates fascinating tales about Smuggs’ vibrant history. When you get to the peak, you’ll enjoy an exclusive mountaintop view of the fireworks.

Those who are traveling with a group or want a mix of activities to choose from should attend Smuggs’ Ignite the Night event Thursday evening. There’s something for everyone: bonfires, s’mores, fire dancers, music, games, giveaways, and of course, fireworks.

The adventurous can sign up for the Fireworks and Snowshoe Tour, a trek that leads you to a special vantage point to enjoy the show from.

And if you’re just looking to unwind after a long day on the slopes, watching the fireworks from your villa’s hot tub is always a relaxing option.

3. Enroll the kids in Snow Sport University

Camp gets winterized at Snow Sport University, Smuggs’ award-winning children’s ski and snowboard program for ages 3-13. The all-day program is curated for children of all levels; kids join groups based by age and ability, and spend an exciting day on the slopes learning alongside certified instructors who specialize in working with children.

The camp is a win-win for parents and kids alike. Mom and Dad get to spend the day exploring Smuggs’ advanced slopes, while the kids embark on their own journeys – and become better skiers and snowboarders in the process.

4. Hit the slopes