Adams and New FDNY Commish Deliver Remarks at Funeral for Fallen Fire Marshall

Mayor Eric Adams: To the Snyders, and to George’s sisters, to Jamora, and to his brothers and sisters of the FDNY. The awkwardness of death, where you stand, what you say, how you smile, what words can you share, the uncomfortable environment that’s associated with someone’s transition from the physical to the spiritual. And it becomes more challenging when it is in the unnatural order, when a mother buries her son. There’s nothing more stinging and painful.

Sons are supposed to bury their moms. Mothers are not supposed to bury their sons. And you wrestle with what is the right word. How do you express your sorrow? And part of the ceremony of the transition is the ritual part. But there’s a human part. There’s a human part that sisters don’t see the smile of their brothers. There’s a part when the love of someone’s life transitions. There’s a part associated with that only a mother knows. And as I stood in front of this hallowed place in search for words to share with you today, I leaned over to the fire commissioner. And I stated, who’s the woman with the energy that’s smiling, that’s bringing us all comfort? And he stated, that’s his mother.

I cannot thank you enough. This is such a painful moment. And there’s something about being able to tell us all to stand strong and lean on your faith that only mothers can do. I miss my mom. We lost her when I was campaigning. And she had a way of just bringing comfort to all of us. You brought comfort to me today. This is not just a ceremony of watching your son transition as we put him to rest. This is personal for me.

He served in the greatest fire department in the history of this country. And you, like other mothers, I believe this is a biblical moment. You gave us your only son. And you allowed him to go and serve and protect. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. And we will all pray for this transition of your boy. But he’s forever with us, absent from the body, his presence in the spirit. May God be with you. May God be with your family. May God be with the men and women of the FDNY. And may God be with America. Thank you very much.

Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker: Just over a week ago, Supervising Fire Marshal George E. Snyder went to work at the Special Operations Command, as he always did. Work that required he think critically about important topics like how to keep our city safe from lithium-ion battery fires.

His role on the FDNY’s Lithium-Ion Battery Task Force was a new one. But it was a role he was ready for. He first worked in firehouses in Upper Manhattan, in Engine 36 and in Engine 47. He was promoted to fire marshal and worked with dedication, diligence, and bravery, earning five meritorious acts throughout his 22-year career.

When he became a supervising fire marshal, George brought years of street smarts, of experience, and expertise to a role that requires all of that, and then some. And he did that with a smile on his face, always ready with a joke and a jab, and a willingness to do what it takes to get the job done. I’ve not been your fire commissioner for long. But it does not escape me how quickly I was able to learn about George’s greatness, how eager all of you who knew and loved him were to talk about him, and how seamlessly you all came together to stand in support and love for his family and friends. This is the greatness of the FDNY. And we shine all of that on George and his family today and always.

It is the greatness of the FDNY that attracts members like George, dedicated to service and keeping our city safe. It is now time for our department to blanket his family in the honor and compassion he showed us every day when he came to work. And it is with our greatness that we profess to never forget. To build on the family we already know exists here, and now extend our arms to George’s mom, sisters, nieces, nephews, and his longtime girlfriend and her son. We are here for you. And we thank you for sharing George with us and for all he has done to make New York City a safer place to live, work, and raise a family.