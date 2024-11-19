Bottcher Thanks NYPD, Says Knife Attack Shows Failures of Justice, Mental Health Systems

Friends,

I am heartbroken and outraged by the senseless violence that transpired in our city yesterday. The tragic loss of three lives, including Angel Lata Landia, a construction worker in Chelsea, is a yet another reminder of the urgent need for stronger measures to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers.

I want to extend my profound gratitude to the NYPD for their swift action in apprehending the suspect, particularly Officer Robert Garvey, whose quick thinking and dedication helped prevent further harm. Their commitment to protecting our city and its residents is commendable and deserves recognition. My thoughts are with the families of the victims as they navigate this unimaginable tragedy.

This horrific series of stabbings reflects deep-seated failures in the criminal justice system and mental health system that we cannot accept as normal. No one should be surprised by what happened yesterday. We need a full accounting of why the perpetrator, suffering from severe mental illness, was cycled through the criminal justice system and continually released without treatment.

The issue of mental health is personally significant to me. When I was 15 years old, following a series of suicide attempts, I was involuntarily committed to a mental health hospital for a month. The treatment I received at Four Winds Hospital saved my life. Unfortunately, that level of treatment is unavailable to most New Yorkers.

Since taking office, addressing the mental health crisis has been one of my top priorities.

New Yorkers deserve policies that prioritize health and public safety. We must come together as a city, state and country to address the causes of violence and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. We owe it to the victims, their families, and all New Yorkers to take decisive steps to protect our beloved city.