The number of people who marched in the anti-Trump, anti-Elon Musk rally that marched from Bryant Park to Madison Square Park on April 5 (“Thousands Protest Trump Policies at ‘Hands Off’ Demonstration in Midtown”) was misstated in a caption in one of the photos. It said “over 1,500 protestors” marched. While the NYPD no longer gives official crowd estimates, organizers said that there may have been as many as 150,000 at the protest’s peak.

The marchers at one point totally filled a mile-long stretch from East 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue to East 23rd Street and Madison Avenue. It was part of national “Hands Off” demonstrations held in all 50 states.