Early Voting Starts Oct 26 in NY; Here’s How to Register and Find Your Local Polling Place

Early Voting begins October 26th: Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine’s voter guide says: “New Yorkers can vote early for 9 days starting on October 26th at certain poll sites. Your early voting poll site might be different than your normal site, so check here! https://findmypollsite.vote.nyc/“

(Where to register): Online: https://e-register.vote.nyc/ In-person registration: Board of Elections Manhattan office, 200 Varick Street, 10th Floor, Mon-Fri, 9 am - 5 pm Mail register: Download form in English, Spanish, or Chinese and send to Board of Elections at 32 Broadway, 7th Fl, New York, NY 10004-1609. Must be received by October 26. Check registration status at: https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/

Absentee registration online: https://requestballot.vote.nyc/absentee. In-person absentee options same as regular ballot, above.