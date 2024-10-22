x
Early Voting Starts Oct 26 in NY; Here’s How to Register and Find Your Local Polling Place

Early voting may be in a different location than the local polling station on November 5. It’s best to check in advance. Early voting starts on Saturday, Oct. 26 which is also the last day one can register to vote in this year’s general election.

    Early voting in NYC starts on Saturday, Oct. 26. That is also the last day one can register to vote in the general election on Nov. 5. ( Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Early Voting begins October 26th: Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine’s voter guide says: “New Yorkers can vote early for 9 days starting on October 26th at certain poll sites. Your early voting poll site might be different than your normal site, so check here! https://findmypollsite.vote.nyc/

(Where to register): Online: https://e-register.vote.nyc/ In-person registration: Board of Elections Manhattan office, 200 Varick Street, 10th Floor, Mon-Fri, 9 am - 5 pm Mail register: Download form in English, Spanish, or Chinese and send to Board of Elections at 32 Broadway, 7th Fl, New York, NY 10004-1609. Must be received by October 26. Check registration status at: https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/

Absentee registration online: https://requestballot.vote.nyc/absentee. In-person absentee options same as regular ballot, above.