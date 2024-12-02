Fed, State and Local Authorities Warn About Scams Targeting Seniors During Holidays

Scams targeting the older population are on the rise and federal, state and local authorities urge everyone to be especially alert during the holiday season.

In addition to the usual scams such as a factious grandchild in trouble scam, the holidays also see an uptick in fake charities.

“Many scammers pose as charities to steal from and take advantage of New Yorkers willing to help others,” Manhattan D. A. Alvin Bragg said right before the charitiy giving season kicked off the day before Thanksgiving.

“If you are a victim of financial crime, or know about a financial crime that requires investigation, please call our Financial Frauds Bureau at 212-335-8900.”

“The holidays should be a joyful time for New Yorkers to connect with loved ones, support local businesses, and give back to their communities,” said NYS Attorney General James. “Unfortunately, scammers often take advantage of this time of year to ramp up their frauds.”

James urges consumers to be particularly alert when buying items over the internet or when responding to unsolicited special deals.

Be cautious of emails with subject lines like “Exclusive Holiday Deals” or “Free Gift Cards.” These are often phishing attempts, the DA warns.

Other tips: “Avoid public Wi-Fi when making online purchases. Your home network is much safer. If you receive unexpected holiday e-cards or invitations, verify the sender before opening links or attachments, the DAs office advises.

She also says when ordering online, Stick to reputable retailers and always verify website URLs before entering payment details.

When buying items from a website, make sure the company has an operating customer service number, lists an actual street address of its business, and has a record of satisfactory service. A company trying to scam consumers is more likely than legitimate companies to have no working telephone number or to list only a post office box as its address.

Any New Yorker who suspects that they are a victim of a scam is encouraged to report it to OAG by submitting a complaint online or calling 1-800-771-7755.

The FBI is particularly urging seniors to be alert. Scammers targeting elder citizens may employ one or more of the following types of schemes:

*Romance scam: Criminals pose as interested romantic partners on social media or dating websites to capitalize on their elderly victims’ desire to find companions.

*Tech support scam: Criminals pose as technology support representatives and offer to fix non-existent computer issues. The scammers gain remote access to victims’ devices and sensitive information.

*Grandparent scam: A type of confidence scam where criminals pose as a relative—usually a child or grandchild—claiming to be in immediate financial need.

*Government impersonation scam: Criminals pose as government employees and threaten to arrest or prosecute victims unless they agree to provide funds or other payments.

*Sweepstakes/charity/lottery scam: Criminals claim to work for legitimate charitable organizations to gain victims’ trust. Or they claim their targets have won a foreign lottery or sweepstake, which they can collect for a “fee.”

*Home repair scam: Criminals appear in person and charge homeowners in advance for home improvement services that they never provide.

*TV/radio scam: Criminals target potential victims using illegitimate advertisements about legitimate services, such as reverse mortgages or credit repair.

*Family/caregiver scam: Relatives or acquaintances of the elderly victims take advantage of them or otherwise get their money.

If you believe you or someone you know may have been a victim of elder fraud, file a complaint at the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

When reporting a scam—regardless of dollar amount—the FBI urges victimes to include as many of the following details as possible:

Whenever possible, you should keep original documentation, emails, faxes, and logs of communications.