Knicks and Rangers Prompt Championship Visions

New York’s Knicks and Rangers are charging into the second round of their respective playoff series, and have given diehard fans reasons to see championship visions dancing in their heads.

The Knicks take on the Indiana Pacers on May 6 while the Rangers face off against the Carolina Hurricanes and have already notched a 4-3 victory in game one on May 5th against its second round opponent.

Both foes are formidable–but highly beatable.

To long time fans, the teams’ success brings back memories of the spring of 1994. The Rangers won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship in fifty-four years while the Knicks made it all the way to game seven of the championship series versus the Houston Rockets. If Knicks guard John Starks could’ve done better than shoot 2 for 18 (and miss all 11 of his three-point shots), the team would have defeated the Rockets.

But that was then. Now, the Knicks are powered by guard Jalen Brunson, who routinely scores 40+points a game and makes Knicks fans think of such past prolific scorer as the great Bernard King. Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo–all former teammates at Villanova University–have brought a winning spirit and youthful exuberance to the Knicks, a franchise which had historically been criticized for relying on quick fixes. The Knicks had had a reputation for importing incomplete offensive stars, such as Carmelo Anthony, instead of building a team of complimentary role players.

And remember, the Knicks have gotten this far without the services of Julius Randle, their second-highest scorer behind Brunson, who suffered a serious shoulder injury in January and has been sidelined ever since.

The Knicks dominated Indiana during the regular season and should defeat Indy pretty easily. If they do, they would likely have a series versus the franchise’s age-old rivals, the Boston Celtics.

I say that the Knicks, while they will be underdogs, can beat Boston, too, but they can’t play tentatively or scared.

The Rangers’ Prospects

Meanwhile, the Rangers look even more promising than the Knicks.

The Rangers won the NHL’s Presidents’ Trophy, posting the league’s best regular-season record. The Rangers will have the home-ice advantage in every playoff series, a huge help in a sport where the fans can make so much noise and create havoc for an opponent.

Yes, the Rangers did amass only three points more than the Carolina Hurricanes during the season. Clearly, this series looks like an even match.

Still, the Rangers have a championship look about them. The team is deep, well balanced and playing well from top to bottom. Artemi Panarin has emerged as a superstar, and the Hurricanes cannot boast a comparable scoring threat night after night.

The Rangers also have Igor Shesterkin in goal–which gives the Blueshirts an immediate edge over any team that it may face in the playoffs. Shesterkin is playing at his peak. And at his best, he is the best goalie in the NHL.

What separates hockey from other sports is the goaltenders’ ability to influence a game’s outcome singlehandedly. True, a baseball pitcher can dominate a game, too, but pitchers nowadays only last for five or six innings before giving way to a bullpen. On the other hand, a goalie plays the entire game and has more to say about the result than any skater does.

The Ranger player to watch in this series will be defenseman Adam Fox. Fox, a native of Jericho on Long Island who grew up a Ranger fan, acts as the Rangers’ unofficial quarterback, especially when the Rangers have a man advantage. Fox has demonstrated an uncanny ability to make a dynamic pass or score a goal by himself.

If Carolina tries to outmuscle the Rangers, the ‘Canes risk being sent to the penalty box. This could prove costly as the Rangers have one of the NHL’s most potent power plays.

If the Rangers play at their best level, they should defeat Carolina handily. If the Knicks do the same versus Indiana, they’ll march to the next round against the hated Celtics.

I love both teams’ chances to accomplish just that.