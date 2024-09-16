Still Thriving after 100 Years Inside Grand Central Terminal

Grand Central Optical at one hundred years old, is one of the longest established optometrists in the city and, in a rarity for any business, it is still in the hands of members of the original founder’s family.

Located in the Lexington Passage of the grand olde station, the business that debuted in 1924 has changed with the times and is surprisingly sleek and modern. And while some of its big chain rivals can make you wait up to a week for a new of glasses, Grand Central Optical will fit you for glasses on the spot. No muss. No fuss. No wait.

Started in 1924 by Milton Stein, Grand Central Optical’s legacy has since passed to the next generations, his son Scott Stein and grandson Jordan Stein. Jordan, recently married, lives on the Upper East Side. He graduated from Clark University in 2014 and the next year joined his dad in running all aspects of the family business. An optician, he’s involved in making the lenses themselves in a lab to selling glasses to making business decisions.

His training started early when the mantra was “Take the kids to work,” and growing up in Westchester, Jordan and sisters got on the train to Grand Central station with dad and saw the family-owned operation first-hand. And Jordan, well, he never left, “always expecting.” he says, “to come into the family business.” Sisters went on to other careers.

Jordan’s an avid biker and, from his college days on, has been and is known to be an avid biker and he’s always been involved, important member of the community.

In their 100th year, GCO has taken the next step in 21st century business with their Online Store, giving on-liners the convenience of shopping online combined with highly personal, one-on-one customer service in their Grand Central Station store and at their Madison Avenue location.

And GCO’s the only optical store in the country that does lens surfacing on site. Lens surfacing? yes. It’s a process that allows the making of higher quality lenses as well as allowing them to make same day glasses for any patient no matter the prescription. And GCO offers a wide selection of exclusive and moderately priced frames and a full range of contact lenses as well as eye exams by NY State licensed optometrists which can be scheduled online or by phone. Orders are filled pronto. They have an on-site lab. And if you need it faster/quicker, they have a half-hour Service and accept that all-important insurance and will do it while you’re in the store by going to your insurance company website to see if you’re eligible and help you fill out and verify the information and sign the documents. Sounds good.

Hours: Grand Central Terminal (between 43rd and 44th Streets) Mon-Fri: 8 AM to 6 PM; Sat: 10 AM to 6 PM - Phone 212 599-1221

Keep Your Eyes Peeled: Speaking of keeping eyes open: Keep careful watch for watch parties for the Tim Walz/JD Vance debate and if there is ever going to be a second Donald Trump/Kamala Harris debate. Before the long-awaited Sept. 10 Donald Trump/Kamala Harris Presidential Debate, local political clubs on the UES and elsewhere were gearing up for the event at local bars, pubs, restaurants. One of the UES go-to’s for political events has been Dorrian’s Red Hand on 2nd Ave and 84th St. It accepts GOP’ers and Dems. Alert: just make sure they’re not watching at the same time in the same place. So, when I received an invite from UES Dem clubs, I marked my calendar for Dorrian’s. Several emails later came an invite from a GOP club. Their Watch Party was also at Dorrian’s. Uh oh.

I alerted UES Dem District Leader Kim Moscaritolo (76th AD, Four Freedoms Dem Club). Voila. Next email was notice that the Four Freedoms and Lexington Dem Club Watch Party would be at Sojourn Social on 2nd Ave, between E. 88th and E. 89th Streets. No muss. No fuss. No dogs. No cats. No geese. Devoured. Just a change of venue. Didn’t take a village. Or a kerfuffle. Just a call to Kim.