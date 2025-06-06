The Knicks Did Not Give Tom Thibodeau a Raw Deal

Let me get this out of the way: The Knicks, who sparked a public outcry this week by firing head coach Tom Thibodeau, did not give “Thibs” a raw deal at all. In fact, the Knicks did the right thing. The squad needs a new direction. It desperately needs a new fast-break offensive strategy so it is not so dependent on superstar Jalen Brunson in a half-court scheme. It needs to find a coach who can convince Brunson and center Karl-Anthony Towns, both all-stars, to play better defense. The team needs to give playing time to more of its roster, which Thibodeau seemed reluctant to do. By giving the starters so many minutes, the Knicks risk injuries to them. At the very least, they may well be fatigued by the end of the season.

I have other problems with Thibodeau’s reign. He could’ve done more, I suspect, to develop such young athletic players as Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett--who are now playing elsewhere.

Was anybody else struck by Mr. Thibs’ dour demeanor? The man seemed never to smile. I wonder what effect his posture had on his players. It certainly didn’t inspire me, watching at home on television.

What’s stunning about his departure is how quickly everything went south for the Knicks. In the second round of the playoffs, they upset the Boston Celtics, the Knickls’ arch-rival and the defending NBA champs.Their fans were ecstatic, partying in the streets.

In the third round, the Knicks had the home-court advantage against another nemesis, the Indiana Pacers and hopes ran high. The Knicks built a seemingly insurmountable 9-point lead with less than a minute to play in the fourth quarter of game one. It vanished -- and the Knicks lost in overtime. Then, playing without any apparent spirit or sense of desperation, the Knicks trudged to a loss in game two. They eventually lost the bitter series in six games.

I blame the coach for this series loss. In game one, the Knicks squandered a 20-point lead by playing undisciplined ball. They didn’t milk the clock. Instead, they recklessly hoisted up low-percentage three-point shots. Couldn’t the Knicks coach have read the team the riot act and told them to play fundamentally sound ball?

Granted, it was not an easy or obvious decision to discard Thibs. His fans correctly point out that under him, the Knicks just had their most successful season in 25 years.

But I contend that the team under-achieved.

They should have made it to the NBA Finals. So, a change had to be made. As the saying goes, you can’t fire all the players.

There is ample precedent in the NBA for discarding a winning coach. Once upon a time, the Los Angeles Lakers pushed out Paul Westhead to make room for unproven Pat Riley. Voila! The Showtime Lakers, the dominant team in the 1980s, were born. The Golden State Warriors replaced Mark Jackson, after a 51-win season, and hired rookie coach Steve Kerr. The Warriors have won four titles under Kerr.

Sure, I feel sorry for Thibs. I’ve been canned, myself -- a few times. It sure is painful. He is a good coach and a good man. He worked hard, He cared about winning. And he served the Knicks well.

Still, it was time for the team to start all over again.

Who’s Next

So, who’s next?

It seems that Michael Malone, who led the Denver Nuggets to the NBA championship only two seasons ago, has the inside track. Malone was abruptly canned late in the season but remains a respected coach.

Of course, cynics would suggest that Malone won’t have the same level of success away from Denver, where Nikola Jokic, widely recognized as the league’s best player, toils.

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd is also a possibility, though he is under contract and the Knicks would have to give Dallas some compensation. Former Knicks point guard Mark Jackson, an old favorite, seems to be a long shot.

Thankless Task?

The next coach will have a difficult job.

The Knicks’ path to the franchise’s first championship since 1973 will be challenging.

Look at the eastern conference. The Celtics, even without the sidelined Jayson Tatum, will be tough to beat. Presuming Philadelphia 76ers’ injured center Joel Embiid is healthy next year, the Knicks will have yet another rival to worry about. The Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons figure to get a lot better after experiencing a taste of playoff basketball. The Cleveland Cavs had an injury-depleted roster during the playoffs and they will be on a mission next season. And the Pacers will be back, stronger than ever.

There is no guarantee that the Knicks will even do as well next year as they did in Thibs’ final season.

The next Knicks coach will draw the city’s fury if the team doesn’t improve next season. If the team falls short in the NBA playoffs, the fans will be screaming that they miss Thibs.

But I won’t be one of them. I’m willing to turn the page and see what the future brings.