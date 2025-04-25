Wegmans Gets a UWS Sibling; Menin Gets a UES Competitor

By Arlene Kayatt

A complete unknown–Hard to imagine that there would be any real surprises coming out of the local City Council District 4 and 5 races. But there was. In the district 4 race to succeed Keith Powers, the six candidates–Vanessa Aronson, Faith Bondy, Lukas Florczak, Virginia Maloney, Rachel Storch, Ben Wetzler–were amazingly collegial. No nastiness. No allegations. No petition challenges, which means that all candidates will be on the June 24th primary ballot. Ready to be ranked.

Turns out the big surprise in this primary petitioning season is in the CD 5 race for the seat held by Julie Menin who announced at Four Freedoms Democratic Club’s annual soiree on April 23rd that she had a challenger. His name is Collin Thompson. He lives on Roosevelt Island. As reported in Roosevelt Islander Online, he’s a “Political newcomer challenging incumbent Julie Menin...” I’m a CD 5 voter and long-time resident of the UES. Never heard of him. Anyway, no ranking. Just incumbent Menin. Or Thompson.

Wegmans Wegmans everywhere–Who would have thought that mega supermarket Wegmans would be taking over Manhattan? Surely I didn’t. Several columns ago I wrote that the sprawling Astor Place Wegmans was hardly needed with all the other offerings in Manhattan. Well, the Wegmans powers that be don’t see it that way. First, they’ve expanded at Astor Place and, by the time the paper’s gone to press, there will be a Wegmans Next Door restaurant which will feature a sushi counter, a champagne bar with a menu featuring “delicacies sourced from Tokyo’s Toyosu Fish Market, which Wegmans has partnered with for 14 years,” as reported by the NY Post.

And there’s more. Wegmans is also coming to Lincoln Square on 65th St. at the location once occupied by Bed, Bath and Beyond and is on track to bring a smaller Wegmans to the Upper West Side. According to the Market report–all things grocery [that’s their logo]–“At 58,000 square feet, it’ll be one of the smaller Wegmans but one of the largest supermarkets in Manhattan.” Signage appears in the windows of the street-level floor. So far there’s no date for opening, but construction is ongoing. Welcome, Wegmans, but please tell me why we need a mega–however small–Wegmans on the UWS?

Tis the season–Around April each year local Democratic clubs have their annual fundraisers. Some call them Gala. Some Soiree. No matter. It’s an opportunity for the electeds, candidates, club members get to meet and talk politics. In recent years the West Side Dems hold their fete at Cafe Arte on West 74th St. And each year Senator Chuck Schumer makes sure to be there. His commitment to the club goes back to when they were the first club to endorse his candidacy for the Senate. This April night he joined Congress Member Jerry Nadler in rallying and celebrating the club’s honorees, including Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Jr., Assembly Member Linda B. Rosenthal, NYS Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, and two community organizations, Breaking Ground (for their work at West 83rd Street Safe Haven) and Kerri Goldwyn, Team Director of the Goddard Riverside Manhattan Outreach Consortium.

No Dem political gala would be without current candidates for election and local electeds. Among the East Siders there–myself included, thanks to Judy Bader York–who is a member who is a member of the West Dems Board of Directors and a Gala Sponsor–East side Assembly member Alex Bores and NY County Judge Jim Clynes.

Scott Stringer, the club’s endorsed candidate for Mayor, was there, as was State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, (battling Keith Powers in the Manhattan borough president’s race);Attorney General Tish James, UWS Assembly member Micah Lasher, and State Committee Member Mark Landis.

Onto Primary Day. Election Day. And next year’s fundraising gala.