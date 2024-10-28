Why We’re Endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

In the end, it comes down to a matter of character. There are many reasons not to vote for Donald J. Trump for president, chief among them is his long history of lying.

The most recent to attack the character of Trump is his former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, retired four-star US Army General Mark Milley. He was quoted as saying the former president is a “danger” to the country.

John Kelly, a retired US Marine Corps four-star general and Trump’s longest serving chief of staff says Trump would govern like a “dictator.”

In addition to the many senior former Trump administration officials who have signed on to General Kelly’s assessment, there’s also Elizabeth Neumann, who served as deputy chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security. She told Politico that the former president has “authoritarian tendencies” and “does not operate by the rule of law.”

The Washington Post, under pressure from billionaire owner Jeff Bezos, broke with its longstanding tradition and opted not to endorse this political season.

The New York Post endorsed former President Trump over the weekend.

We are breaking with our tradition of not endorsing candidates for political office.

We are asking readers to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. They believe in the Constitution, and in the rule of law. In short, they have character and integrity. Protect our institutions and heed the clear warning of so many who served with Trump and know the kind of leader he is. Get to the polls on or before Nov. 5 and vote for the Harris Walz ticket in an effort to return sanity to American politics.

Jeanne Straus, Publisher

& Keith J. Kelly, Editor-in-Chief