For Author with Long Career in Crisis PR, It All Comes Down to “Character” in Latest Book

How often do we describe someone as funny or weird or just a “character”? Now, a serious writer is taking a deep dive into that very word and its true meaning. Character: Life Lessons in Courage, Integrity, and Leadership is addressing the need for that vital dimension in public and private life. Drawing on his expertise as a leadership adviser and veteran public relations executive who headed his own eponymously named agency, author Robert L. Dilenschneider explores the lives of 31 influential individuals across various fields: politics, sports, science, and religion and more. All whose leadership left an indelible mark on the world.

The author asks what traits people like Colin Powell, Nelson Mandela, Margaret Chase Smith, Arthur Ashe, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Walt Disney, and more had that drove them to be the best that they could be. Dilenschneider explores their achievements, as well as their lessons in life and in business, which can provide a blueprint for young leaders, innovators, and influencers of the future.

The subject is clearly relevant. Journalist/historian Jonathan Alter recently wrote, “Like the American Revolution and the Civil War, the Trump Assault is more than an ordeal for the country; it’s a character test for every citizen. And the test is pass/fail.”

Michele Willens shared those thoughts with Dilenschneider. And she got some answers directly from the author of this important new book.

Q: What inspired this book, and this subject, which you have spent much of your career teaching?

A: I have always been interested in history and individuals who have left their mark on the world, and how they did it. While the circumstances may be different, there are important lessons that come from each of those cited in the book. Many do not understand how to take the lessons and apply them to their daily lives. It’s something I try to do every day, and thought others would find the same lessons of great value.

Q: Can we really help people have better character?

A: Yes, I believe we can. And they can learn it from those who have come before us . . . those who had remarkable character. For example, [the late Federal Reserve chairman] Paul Volcker taught us to always explain, never complain. In today’s world there are a lot of people complaining, but few come up with a workable solution.

Q: Is there a simple definition of character as you describe it in the book? Are we misusing the word when we say, “He’s a character.”

A: I guess it depends on the adjective that precedes it. What is the modifier?

Q: I am a sports nut. How did you decide on Lou Gehrig and Arthur Ashe? I actually did the last interview with Arthur before he died. He was a brave man.

A: I went to Notre Dame, which is a sports hub. Some feel athletes have gone too far. It’s terrible what’s going on now: the athletes who are making so much money, but are they capable of playing for the big time? And being about more than the money. What’s most exciting is how many women are playing, and people are watching. That takes character on both ends. There was a time when athletes did not have agents, which has changed the character of the game.

Q: Ultimately, is our culture and our country suffering because we don’t have enough so-called leaders with what you see as character? John McCain comes to mind.

A: Politics have always been a very shaky situation. Will they do the bidding for their constituents? It’s why people like Orrin Hatch walked away from it.

Q: Have you had any responses from people who feel left out of the book?

A: Probably 200 people called to ask to be in the book, and later why they weren’t selected. The truth is, we don’t have as many Mr. or Mrs. Cleans as we should. And that’s true not just in this country. But yes, I always have some regrets. Mostly, I went for people who are known, which meant I left out people like the mayor of Columbus, Ohio, where I grew up. He was a squeaky-clean mayor, but I did not know enough about him.

Q: Speaking of which, who are some of your own heroes? People of character, obviously.

A: My dad was clearly one of my heroes. He worked for Scripps Howard. And when he passed away, the paper reflected, he is “remembered by newspaper colleagues and friends for his civic activities, and as a good citizen who loved his fellow man, his family, and his newspaper.”

Q: I know you’re being interviewed at the Sheen Center for Thought. What else is next for you? You’ve written 23 books, so it’s not as if you owe us another.

A: The next one will be out in the fall, and it’s about how important reputation is. That’s the one-word title for now.

Q: What did you think of the Jon Alter quote I started with?

A: That’s a great, great quote. Exactly right.

Robert Dilenschneider will be interviewed at the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture, 18 Bleecker Street, on April 17 at 7pm.