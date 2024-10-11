This Halloween, A “Wicked” Good Time Awaits

Even fallen angels need a pick-me-up.

What in Hades are Lucifer, Satan, and the Devil to do? The horns, the pitchforks, and being surrounded by red-hot flames aren’t cutting it anymore.

The balance between good and evil has gotten out of hand. They need to reclaim their “Top Evil” standing in society, where they’re being shown up by the hellish behavior of humans. So, the unholy trinity makes like every other celebrity in need of rebranding: They hire a publicist.

“You can do what you want with the right shift of what the world thinks about you,” says the film’s actor/producer Jessica Sherr, who along with writer/producer/director Caitlin Scherer, created “Wicked Image,” a dark comedy that’s earned nominations for Best Horror Comedy Short and Best Ensemble at Haunted House Fearfest 2024.

In the film, Sherr plays Satine alongside Heather Brittain (Deville), Leigh Ponce (Lucy), and Hope Blackstock as publicist, Vespa Sharke. Gabriel Rysdahl in a comedic turn as Sharke’s cater/waiter sidekick rounds out the cast.

Sherr is best known for her TV work on shows such as Marvel’s “Cloak & Dagger”, “Claws, Blue Bloods”, and “Flight of the Conchords”, and her one-woman stage play “Bette Davis Ain’t For Sissies”, which she and Scherer are currently developing into a feature film.

After a sneak preview of the movie, Straus Media caught up with the award-winning performer to discuss the birth of the project, how creating an acting job can be more satisfying than auditioning for one, and why Wicked Image is so much fun, it’s scary.

How did the idea for the film come about?

Caitlin’s twin sister sent her a writing prompt: What if the devil were three different people? Then we thought: What if they were women?

We decided to do [a script for the idea] as an exercise, which has turned into something more successful than we ever imagined. [On the film festival circuit], we’ve won Best Comedy at Austin Under the Stars and at Reedy Reels in Greenville, Best Comedic Performances at California’s Borrego Springs, Best Director at Atlanta’s Women’s Festival, and Best Broad Comedy in Los Angeles.

Does the state of show business now require actors to wear many hats and create their own projects?

Acting is now more about “the doing,” and not waiting for someone else to give you a job.

Waiting for an audition from your agent is very stressful and not really good for the mindset. Because you’re waiting for...what? You never know if you’re getting the audition or if it’ll lead to the next rung on the ladder. It’s better these days to be a great actor who can create your own work. I think it’s really smart.

Being a producer/actor means I can get a team together, champion a writer, and pick the actors who I want to work with. I got to put a lot of control in a good healthy way into the project—like in the editing room.

And you can put yourself into roles that the industry might not think to put you in—like playing Satin as a woman. Because I have [this film] to show casting directors, I’m now getting more opportunities in comedy.

Tell us about the characters—they’re all a version of the Prince of Darkness, but how are they each different?

What’s really fun is that the world hasn’t realized that [the devils] have been women the whole time. They really want everyone to know who they truly are and get their devilishness back.

For Lucy, she’s scared of doing bad things anymore: “I can’t even throw a soda ring into the ocean. Those poor birds,” is one of her lines.

Satine was the Beyoncé of the devils who’s lost her edge due to her breakup with the Archangel Gabriel. She has to get back out there to be Top Evil again.

Deville wants to be seen as more than [a caricature of] lust, like women wearing sexy devil Halloween costumes.

The visit to the publicist changes how the devils walk out of the office.

Treat yourself this Halloween. See Wicked Image on Oct 24, 25, and 26 at the Triad Theater 158 West 72nd Street. Tickets available now at Haunted House Fearfest 2024.