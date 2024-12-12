Best of Manhattan 2024: Pets

BEST DOG PARK

Carl Schurz Dog Park

1624 York Ave.

www.carlschurzparknyc.org

Named for the revolutionary German “‘48ers” (as they were called) who emigrated to New York and became a Union Civil War general, journalist and politician, Carl Schurz Park is among the city’s greatest and least known public splendors. The park of course, honors not just the man and his accomplishments (Senator from Missouri, Secretary of the Interior), but the Yorkville’s immensely rich German heritage. Schurz moved to New York City in 1881 and died here in 1906. For years later, what had been called East River Park was named to honor Schurz. While there’s much to explore among the park’s almost 15 acres, it’s the two dog runs—one for big dogs, one for little—the gets the neighborhood canine corps most excited. One can see—and share—their enthusiasm on the Instagram page Dogs of Carl Schurz Park.

Morningside Park Dog Run

Morningside Park at 114th St.

www.morningsidepark.org

Like people and their pooches, no two dog parks are the same, nor is there much general agreement about what an “ideal” dog park would be. Big dogs versus little dogs, short hairs versus shaggy and fluffy: the preferences and passions are endless, and it’s our ability as dog loving humans to surmount these differences that separates us from mere beasts and makes personal accommodation for the greater public good so satisfying. Indeed, isn’t this what city living is about? Given these conditions, the Morningside Park Dog Run is an inspiring success story, both as a notably fecund social laboratory and canine play space. The key word here is dirt—glorious soil—mixed with wood chips. Does it get a little muddy sometimes? Yeah, it does but the delight is more than worth the clean-up.

Tompkins Square Dog Park

Avenue A or B at E. 9th St.

www.tompkinssquaredogrun.com

If you don’t like dirty dogs, head up to Peg Leg land, aka Stuyvesant Square Park, where the dog runs are paved. This surface has its virtues and a visit to that park’s Antonín Dvořák statue is always revivifying. If you can handle the dirt—and the crowds, and the Balzacian human comedy they bring with them—then the Tompkins Square Park dog run is tough to beat. Harkening back to the old Happenings days, it’s a show, baby, and you and dogs who might be named “Iggy” or “Dee Dee” are among the stars. Among the park’s seasonal must-not-miss events: the Hallowen Dog Parade.

***

BEST PET STORE

Pet Town

1676 1st Ave.

212-996-6273

To know Pet Town is to love Pet Town, but to know it you almost have to be a local know it—they have no website, no social media, no trace of an “online” existence except what others post about them. Which is fine, refreshing—liberating even! How often is your dog online? Does your cat doomscroll? No, they do not, and were they capable of speech, it’s near certain our beloved furballs and snuggle bunnies would tell us to get off the damn internet too. Enter Pet Town—it really does exist!— where the staff treats customers like you treat your animals, with joy and affection. Free neighborhood delivery too.

Little Creatures

569 Columbus Ave.

212-799-4800

www.littlecreaturesnyc.com

Little Creatures, which may or may not be named after a 1985 Talking Heads album, is a three-store chain with all of their locations on the Upper West Side. Surprisingly, their online ordering form is so extensive, they even sell goat and horse food in addition to nearly everything one could need for dogs, cats, fish, reptiles and birds. In store, the staff are knowledgeable and engaged with just the right amount of New York character to know these are real people here, not “chatbots.” Now, if there were catbots... that’d be something to type about!

Petopia

29 Ave. A

212-353-2863

Petopia is a three-store Manhattan chain with two locations in the East Village (the other is 420 E. 14th St.) and one in Kips Bay at 404 3rd Ave. Despite the size of their enterprise, Petopia thrives with minimal internet presence, which is a either good or frustrating thing depending on one’s perspective. Personally, we find it refreshing—what’s more real, a dog bowl, a chew toy, a bag of cat litter, or an overly crafted, clever Instagram post? Shop local isn’t just a slogan but, for those who believe in potential of Petopian communities, a lifestyle as well. Paw power!

***

BEST PET RESCUE

ASPCA

424 E. 92nd St.

212-876-7700 ext. 4120

aspca.org/nyc

If you believe in love at first sight and are ready for new pet friend now, head up Yorkville—where the rule is same day adoptions only. Walk-ins are welcome Tuesday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. though reserved times are also available; call or writefor details. As for the ASPCA itself, it was founded in in 1866 by Henry Bergh—whose pyramid-shaped tomb with attendant animal sculptures is among the mortuary highlights of Brooklyn’s historic Greenwood Cemetery—and remains a standard bearer in the animal advocacy movement.

Muddy Paws Rescue

646-598-7297

www.muddypawsrescue.org

Founded by former public school music teacher and pianist Rachael Ziering who founded Muddy Paws in 2015. A true idealist, with a boundless passion for dogs—even pups some believe are difficult— Ziering’s has guided the non-profit, fostering-based dog rescue operation to a leading position in the Manhattan pet scene. One thing to understand about Muddy Paws is that is has no single shelter location, which means you can’t just walk in for a bounding, barking, tongue wagging meet and greet. Rather, the organization holds regular adoption events held at Union Square Park Petco and the Flatiron PetSmart at 1107 Broadway. Ample volunteer opportunities for dog lovers are also available.

Bidewaee

152 West 24th St.

866-262-8133

www.bideawee.org

Did you know one of the city’s most renowned no-kill animals shelters has its own three-story building with an adjacent outdoor dog run right there in Chelsea? Founded in 1903 by Mrs. Flora D’Auby Jenkins Kibbe, Bideawee—which means “stay a while” in Scottish—is sure to cause doubletakes among those who didn’t realize it was there. Both dogs and cats are available for adoption and fostering. For those who adopt pooches who have been difficult to place because they are shy or didn’t integrate well with an adoptee’s other pets, Bideawee offers a free training package they call the “Oh, Behave! Training Academy.” For those who head east to flee the city, Bideawee also has locations in Long Island.