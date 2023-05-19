Cultural Events

Pride March

June 25th, 12pm

NYC’s first Pride March was held in 1970, to celebrate the first anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. Today, it’s a combination civil rights march, dance party and celebration of life. The march is free to attend and open to all. And stay tuned for other Pride related events throughout the month of June. More info can be found at nycpride.org/events.

Shakespeare in the Park

Central Park Delacorte Theater

June 8-August 6

Lovers of public theater in New York have been enjoying Shakespeare in the Park for 61 years. This season, “Hamlet” will enjoy an extended run of nine weeks, beginning on Thursday, June 8, and running through Sunday, August 6. Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, the production will feature Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (“Slave Play,” Public Works’ “As You Like It”) in the leading role. To stay updated and get tickets, head to https://publictheater.org/account/signup/.

Opera in the Parks

Central Park Rumsey Playfield

June 20, 8pm-10pm

Despite the widespread, erroneous perception that opera is only for the wealthy, the Metropolitan Opera hopes to make the art form available for all who love it. To that end, on June 20th they will bring opera to you in Central Park, for free. Metropolitan Opera stars Gabriella Reyes, René Barbera, and Will Liverman will perform an assortment of arias from several different operas. Metropolitan music staffer Dimitri Dover will join them as well. Seating is first-come, first-serve.

Drums Along The Hudson: A Native American and Multicultural Festival

(June 4, 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m)

218th Street and Indian Road (in Inwood Hill Park)

The 21st anniversary of this cultural festival is supported by NYC Parks and the Fort Tryon Park Trust, and organized by Lotus Music and Dance. Thunderbird American Indian Dancers will be performing; there will also be drummers, storytelling, crafts, and food. The event is free for all to attend.