Angelika Film Center

18 W Houston St.

(516) 715-3041

A downtown classic since forever, the Angelika is among the nation’s most well-known arthouse cinema destinations. They also offer a membership program which allows you to get free birthday popcorn, half-price tickets every Tuesday, and free members-only surprise screenings. Check out currently-showing “L’immensità,” about a family that relocates to Rome, or “Master Gardener,” directed by Academy Award winner Paul Schrader and starring Sigourney Weaver.

Tribeca Film Festival

(Various locations, June 7-18)

Running from June 7 to June 18, this year’s Tribeca Film Festival is sure to be unforgettable. The festival will feature performances by Carlos Santana, Cyndi Lauper, and French Montana. It will open with Matt Damon-produced documentary “Kiss The Future,” about the struggle of the citizens of Sarajevo during the Bosnian War. Passes to the festival may be purchased at Tribecafilm.com. Showings will be split between the Beacon Theatre, the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the Angelika, and others.

Bryant Park Movie Nights

(Bryant Park, Mondays June 12-August 14)

From June 12 to August 14, Bryant Park’s famous Monday night movie screenings will continue this year. 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of the park’s outdoor summer movie nights. Vendors from Hester Street Fair will be present each week, selling an array of meals and snacks to enhance viewers’ movie-night picnics. Stay tuned for the list of upcoming films!

Intrepid Summer Movie Nights

(June 30, July 28, August 25)

The Intrepid (Pier 86 at West 46th Street)

New York has no shortage of outdoor spots to watch films this summer—but one venue you may not have considered is the flight deck of a former aircraft carrier. The renowned NYC air and space museum located in the Intrepid will be hosting three nautically-themed movie watches this summer. Entry is first-come, first-serve, and doors are at 5pm for each of the showings.

Rooftop Cinema Club Midtown

(Various dates May - July 2)

60 West 37th Street

A carefully curated list of films from cult classics to new releases will be showing on this Midtown rooftop for a social, open-air film experience. Concessions include the classic popcorn and candy, plus a full bar for adults and hot dogs and pretzels. While this movie series isn’t free, it’s well worth buying a ticket for the experience of watching a film looking out over Midtown Manhattan. Prices range from $19.50 - $28.50, depending on seat type and time of day.