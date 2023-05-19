Central Park Summerstage

(Various dates June-September)

Every summer, musical acts from across the country take the stage in Central Park in this summer-long series of completely free concerts. Shows run from June through September. This year, artists will include Sammy Rae & The Friends, the Metropolitan Opera, Mt. Joy, Café Tacvba, the Indigo Girls, and many more.

Blue Note Jazz Festival

(May 31-July 2)

Kicking off on May 31st, the Blue Note Jazz Festival will take place at seven venues across New York City, including the Beacon Theatre, the Hammerstein Ballroom, and of course, the eponymous Blue Note Jazz Club itself in Greenwich Village. Since 1981, the Blue Note has been a cultural institution known for showcasing jazz greats as well as a diverse range of other musical genres. This summer’s festival will feature stars such as Grace Jones and Pat Metheny.

Governor’s Ball Music Festival

(June 9-11)

Flushing Meadows

One of NYC’s most emblematic summer events, ‘Gov Ball’ is billed as “New York’s biggest party.” Though it historically took place on Governor’s Island, this year the festival has moved to a new venue: Flushing Meadows Corona Park. This year, it will feature headliners Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar, plus myriad other acts such as Haim, Rina Sawayama, Lil Uzi Vert, Kim Petras, and Lil Nas X. Several of NYC’s top restaurants will have vendor stands at the festival; they are also partnering with Queens Night Market for a wide variety of international cuisines.

George Gee Swing Orchestra

(July 6, 6pm-7pm)

Jackie Robinson Park Bandshell

Head to Harlem for this free concert. Lifelong New Yorker and Stuyvesant High School alum George Gee will be leading his George Gee Swing Orchestra. Well-known from their performances at places like Smalls Jazz Club and Swing 46, the group will play classic big-band swing music for an audience at the Jackie Robinson Park bandshell.

15th Annual Stan Michels Memorial Jazz Concert

(Saturday, July 29, 12:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m.)

Cafe Lawn in Fort Tryon Park

This jazz concert is held every year in honor of the late city council member Stan Michels. Michels, who represented Northern Manhattan for 24 years, was a tireless advocate for city parks and ensured that millions were allocated to improving parks uptown. Local musicians will perform live jazz outdoors at this 15th anniversary of his memorial concert.