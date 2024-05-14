Prince Edwards Island

A trip to the Canadian Province of Prince Edward Island yields an all-but-undiscovered beach. It is filled with pinkish sand, broad sand dunes, and in August, a water temperature of 68 degrees, warmer than any beach north of Virginia.

With the largest sand dunes on PEI, there are three sign posted hiking trails range from less than a mile to three miles. The beach itself stretches almost four miles in length. Given the Fovjnce’s small population, you won’t be be fighting for space in this incredibly scenic beach. During the Summer season, there is lifeguard supervision, solar-powered energy and composting toilets, changing rooms, exterior showers, a large picnic shelter, and a boardwalk to the beach. Do note that there are small National Park fees to enter,

*****

Island of Kauai, Hawaii

Ever want to go to a truly remote beach, but still enjoy a real dinner that night?

No camping needed at the State of Hawaii’s lushest island, Kauai.

The island of Kauai’s Hā’ena State Park, at the northwestern extent of Kuhio Highway on Kauai’s north-shore offers a spectacular setting for a swimming beach, at the foot of Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park. Here, Ke’e Beach offers beach-related activities including shore fishing, swimming and the world-famous Kalalau Trail [11 miles], as well as, Hanakāpīʻai Falls trail [4 miles]. Not only is it at the end of the two lane road, the most northwestern beach in the state of Hawaii is 1,600 miles closer to Tokyo than Manhattan.

Scenery? On the other side of this beach, atop the Ne Pali cliffs is Waimea Canyon, a lush version of the Grand Canyon, 1,000 feet deep and 10 miles long. Do note that like other popular world destinations, the park is subject to daily visitor limits. You will need advanced reservations to enter the park, with both park as well as parking reservations if you rent a car there. There is no local public transit, but ride hail services are available throughout the island—but do expect to pay higher than NYC prices.

*****

Bermuda

Just a two hour plane ride from JFK, this Manhattan-sized island, offers sun, surf and British tradition since it still officially a colony of the United Kingdom, which is why cars drive on the “wrong” side of the road. You may think of Bermuda for the pink flamingos—interestingly, more of a publicist’s dream. They do not run wild here, are not native, but belong to the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum and Zoo for the last 70 years. Do think of Bermuda for the 30 beaches that line its shores.

If you hop on the #7 bus in Hamilton, the largest community on the Island, you can end up at Church Bay,, a snorkeller’s paradise. With a reef close to shore, here there is shelter from the waves, and a diverse community of marine life. In this small South Shore beach you will feel like you are in a naturally occuring aquarium with parrotfish and angelfish and many other species. A park overlooks the beach with picnic areas, restrooms, a snack bar, and a place to buy snacks.

While pink flamingos are not in abundance on the island, pink sand is on the 30 beaches. Wouldn’t you rather have that instead of looking up at scaffolding over many Manhattan buildings?

*****

Santa Monica State Beach, CA

How about swimming at a beach in “The Upper West Side of Los Angeles.”?

We are talking Santa Monica State Beach here. In August, the Pacific Ocean water temperature warms up to 67 degrees, the surf is quite moderate, and the sand splays along three and a half miles of beach in its 170 acres. There are parks, picnic areas, playgrounds, restrooms and lifeguard stations,

In the south end of the Park is the Santa Monica Pier—the end of the classic Route 66. When you want to do something more than sun and surf, retail therapy awaits along with some places to chow down.

Further north is the The Annenberg Community Beach House, a unique, destination with spectacular views, splash pad, playground, and beach courts. Tour the Gold Coast era guest house year-round, there’s even a pool available during summer,

Rental cars, ride hail vehicles, buses, light rail, are available to get you here from anywhere in the Los Angeles Basin. Dining spots, great food and interesting stores are all within an easy walk.

*****

Coney Island

No need for an expensive ticket, our last destination beckons with a subway ride! Coney Island Beach is perfect for an outing when you just don’t know what to do with your day away from work.

From Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, it’s a great place to be. Beach fees? Not here. When you get hungry or thirsty, there are many places just on the other side of the miles long Boardwalk. Think Nathan’s for a hot dog perhaps?

Post Civil War, Coney Island became a resort destination with the advent of excursion railroads, a new streetcar line and a large hotel. Today, the magic of the beach and close-by food, drink and attractions hold a high spot in the North American beach pantheon (one of Travel and Leisure’s top 25 beaches this year). Luna Park adds an iconic touch with its world famous roller coaster and Ferris wheel, a great place to take visiting friends and family.

The famed 2.7 mile-long Boardwalk has 1.3 million boards to trod, if not the longest, it is the most world-famous one. Along its path, retail therapy, light bites and heat-quenching cool beverages are all available During the summer season, lifeguards are on duty throughout the beach swimming areas.

You might want to reserve the date of Saturday, June 22, 2024 to view the The 42nd Annual Mermaid Parade. It is the nation’s largest art parade, bringing creativity of people from the five boroughs and beyond—It’s been a Coney tradition for the last 41 years. It starts on West 21st and Surf at 1 p.m., then snakes along Surf Avenue, then rolling down the Boardwalk. Final steps are taken by the Parachute Jump.

July 4, you can come and watch the Hot Dog Eating Contest at the Original Nathan’s at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues, close to the Boardwalk and the subway!

Enjoy your trip, bring sun preventatives, and above all, relax. As a Manhattanite, you deserved these idylls!