When To Give Tasty Food as a Holiday Gift

Picking the perfect gift is a challenge, but one simple and tasty solution is food. Of course, matching your friends’ choices means negotiating the list of dietary do’s and don’ts: No carbs, low carbs, no fat, low fat, and all the right nutrients besides.

Luckily, catalogue shopping can save the day with something yummy to fit every taste. The prices for the popular sites listed below are likely to vary with the season, not to mention daily discounts, so check to be sure that when you order you’re getting the best food bargain.

Cheese: There are a reported 50 artisan cheese makers in Vermont, making about 150 varieties of cheddar, gouda, chevre, brie, feta, Romano, and so on. The Vermont Country Store, home to a list of products ranging from nightgowns to S’mores, carries 70 different varieties, all but a few made right there in the Green Mountain State. The most popular choices are classic and flavored cheddars such as sharp cheddar aged 3 years, straight and simple one-pound blocks, and cheese straws. The fancy ones include one with a milder, smoky maple flavor or (for those champagne evenings) a black truffled version.

https://www.vermontcountrystore.com/signature-products-vermont-cheese

1 (802) 776-5644

Super Sausages: Chicago’s Hickory Farms made its name originally with gift boxes and baskets of miniature cheeses and all natural sausages. Continuing a good thing this year’s Happy Holiday Flavors Gift box includes Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Smoked Gouda Blend, Belgian Ale Mustard, Snowflake Pretzels, and everyone’s favorite post-protein bite, a Marshmallow S’more Bar.

https://www.hickoryfarms.com/

1.800.753.8558

Buntiful Burgers: Omaha Steaks was born when, after passing through Ellie Island, an immigrant Latvian father and son boarded a train going west and got off when they landed in Omaha, Nebraska which looked like farm country they had left. Today the company specializes in filling your fridge and freezer to the bursting point with meats. Their Deluxe Burger Experience packs a total of 33 items including 6-ounce burgers in six cuts: Filet Mignon Burgers, New York Strip Burgers, Ribeye Burgers, Brisket Burgers, Sirloin Burgers, Omaha Steaks Burgers, plus 8 Brioche Hamburger Buns, and a packet of Omaha’s seasoning, which beats catsup hands down.

www.Omaha steaks.com

1-800-960-8400

Tea Time Yes, modern supermarkets do carry specialty teas, but for 20 years the Republic of Tea has been delivering ever more exotic collections. Nutrition-wise, even coffee lovers know that “tea, please” make sense because fat- and carb-free tea leaves are bursting with phenols and flavonoids, anti-oxidant compounds believed to protect the heart. At holiday time, the Republic offers special Christmas teas such as cranberry spice hibiscus and cinnamon vanilla plus a sampler pillow containing six natural, unbleached bags of their Comfort and Joy teas.

www.repubilicoftea.com

800.298.4832

Perfect Pears Bear Creek Orchard, a premium fruit company, began marketing the special Oregon fruit they named Royal Riviera Pears to customers in America and Europe in 1910. In 1934, the company began to sell fruit by mail order and within three years they introduced their “Box of the Month” plan which morphed into the well-known “Fruit of the Month club. In 1946, the company was renamed Harry and David for the founder’s sons who had taken over operations when Dad died. Since then, it has gone through a number of re-sales to major corporations but retains the Harry and David name plus the innovative monthly and yearly plans for fruit as well as bakery products, meat and cheeses, and gift baskets.

https://www.harryanddavid.com/

1-877-322-1200

For even more choices of gifts by mail, check out CatalogDelight.com at https://www.catalogdelight.com/catalogs-travel-vacation/ which offers catalogs for food plus 22 other treats from arts and crafts to wedding supplies.rinzler/holiday food gifts