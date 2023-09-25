Attacker with Baby Stroller Who Harassed UES Women for a Yr Arrested, Charged with Assault

A maniac who had been terrorizing women on the UES while pushing a baby in a stroller has been arrested.

Mensah Sam, a 32 year old Bronx resident was arrested on Sept. 14 in the 19th precinct and charged assault, a police spokesperson said.

At least five woman were harassed or attacked by the man who was always pushing a stroller.

According to social media posts, the crazed man with a stroller has been attacking woman going back at least year.

The daughter of a woman who was attacked on 77th St between Third and Lexington Avenues on Sept. 9th told Our Town, “At around 3:30pm, a dangerous man assaulted my mother, by violently shoving her to the ground.

“This was an entirely unprovoked incident. She scraped her knees badly and narrowly avoided sustaining a head injury when she fell to the ground. Right before that, he spit at a woman, also unprovoked, which my mom also witnessed.”

Our Town is withholding the woman’s name. “The man was pushing a baby stroller That, in and of itself, is absolutely horrible,” she said.

“As an aunt to a small baby, the thought of a man endangering his own child to hurt others is just reprehensible,” she said.

“My mother left the residence by herself, and called us after, extremely shaken and upset,” said the source referring to her mother. “She managed to walk home to our residence.”

“This incident has caused our family and my mother a great deal of distress and anxiety. We have lived here since 2009.

She also said that social media posts on what she said is a “massive Reddit chain” as well as on an UES mom’s thread that “this man has been terrorizing residents here on the Upper East Side for a year.”

The woman said she turned over surveillance video footage to cops from the 19th who took her mother’s sstatement and it appears that may have instrumental in leading to his arrest only a few days after her mother was attacked.