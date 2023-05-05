Crime Watch UES 05.11.23

Police Nab Suspected Robber Couple

According to police, at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, a 29-year-old man and a 16-year-old woman were seen by a police officer at the northeast corner of Second Ave. and East 88th St. using force to snatch a bag from a 24-year-old woman before fleeing the location on foot. The suspects were apprehended after a brief foot chase, and Carlos Camacho and Ciann Colman were arrested and charged with robbery. The items stolen and recovered included a MacBook Pro, a credit card, a medicine inhaler, a pair of AirPods and a house key, making a total of $2,250.

Ducati Disappears from Street in Broad Daylight

A 52-year-old man told police that at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, he parked his orange 2021 Ducati motorcycle with New York plates 308BD9 in front of 154 East 62nd St. near Third Ave. When he returned to the location at 10:45 a.m. he found that his bike was missing and another vehicle was parked in its place. Surveillance camera video later revealed that a white van had pulled up and an unknown man had loaded the Ducati into the van. A search of the neighborhood proved fruitless. The Ducati was valued at $27,000.

Another Mailed Check Intercepted and Altered

A 40-year-old man reported that at noon on Sunday, April 9, he had mailed a check in the amount of $11,171.73, dropping it in the mailbox at the northeast corner of Third Ave. and East 79th St. He told police that the check had been intercepted and cashed by someone other than the intended recipient. The unknown suspect had changed the payee’s name from American Express to Danny Hernandez.

Coffee Shop Burglary

A 30-year-old female employee of the 787 Coffee Shop at 228 East 80th St. near Second Ave. told police that at 4:34 a.m. on Friday, April 28, she received a call from the store’s alarm company stating that there had been a break-in at the location. When police arrived at the scene they found the front door open and a lock box broken into. Officers entered the store and found that the safe had been broken into as well. The employee confirmed that $704.26 was missing from the safe. In addition to the cash stolen, other items missing or vandalized included the safe, a portable box safe, a lock box and key, making a total loss to the business of $1,604.

Turnstile Jumper Arrested for Illegal Weapon Possession

According to police, at 2:35 a.m. on Friday, April 28, a 26-year-old man jumped a turnstile inside the 72nd St. Second Ave. subway station. A police officer witnessed the suspect’s illegal entry and detained him. Upon investigation the suspect was found to have a bench warrant, and the officer also recovered a loaded, defaced firearm in the suspect’s backpack. Ksean Scott was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, an SCCY Roebuck QuadLock 38-caliber semi-automatic pistol.