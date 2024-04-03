Home Care Aides Stage Hunger Strike, Demanding Ban on 24-Hour Shifts

On March 20, home care aides and labor advocates camped out in front of City Hall and launched a six-day hunger strike—the latest demonstration in a yearslong fight to end the 24-hour shift. Their target was to get the No More 24 Act , a city council bill, to a vote. If passed, it would cap home care aides’ shifts at 12 hours, and their workweek at 56 hours.

Under the current interpretation of New York State labor law, a home care aide who works a 24-hour shift can be compensated for just 13 hours, so long as she gets 11 hours of rest: three hours of meal breaks and eight hours of sleep, five of which are interrupted. But that rarely happens in practice, according to the strikers. In a patient’s private home, unsupervised by a manager, home care aides have to provide care at all hours. It is impossible to get uninterrupted rest, they say.

“We’re fighting to end the 24-hour shift for our own generation and the next,” said 66-year-old striker Yun Fang Hang in Mandarin Chinese. She described working four 24-hour shifts every week for nearly 12 years, caring for an elderly patient with dementia. During those shifts, she would cook for and feed her patient, help him in and out of bed, escort him to the bathroom, manage his medication and comfort him when he was confused. At night, she slept near his bed, but was frequently awoken by the medical alarm, which would trigger when the patient moved or when he pushed the call button.

When her patient died in 2022, Hang left the job, but it had taken its toll. “My back aches. My hands are stiff. My body has fallen apart,” she said. When she spoke to Straus News, it was the third day of the hunger strike, but her voice was forceful. “Adams pushed me and the other home care aides to do this. And so I couldn’t wait to go on hunger strike.”

The costs of care

Hang was referring to Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, whom demonstrators have heavily criticized for failing to support the No More 24 Act. Last year, when asked about the previous version of the bill, her office stated that they prioritized New Yorkers with disabilities and “other important stakeholders” with “significant concerns.” Some opposing the bill have argued that ending 24-hour shifts would make it difficult to afford and schedule round-the-clock care.

Adams has since contended that the city does not have the authority to ban the 24-hour shift. “The funding and regulatory framework of home healthcare is determined by the state through Medicaid and State Department of Labor regulations and policies,” said a city council spokesperson in a statement, in response to a request for comment directed at Adams.

This year, the council speaker sponsored a city council resolution calling on state lawmakers to pass legislation that aims to reduce Medicaid payments to insurance companies and increase the minimum wage for home care workers . It does not mention a bill that would amend labor law and limit the maximum number of required working hours for home care aides—a state-level equivalent to the No More 24 Act.

The resolution passed on March 7. It “makes clear our position that the state should enact legislation and policy changes to ensure home care workers are appropriately paid for their work and protected,” said the council spokesperson. “Arguments ... that assert city legislation could alter state policy are either misinformed or intentionally misleading and irresponsible.”

The demonstrators were not moved by council speaker’s position, repeatedly calling on Adams to allow the No More 24 Act to come to a vote. Councilmember Christopher Marte, the bill’s sponsor, has maintained that the city does have the legal authority to end the 24-hour shift, a claim echoed by the strike’s organizers and the advocacy group Public Citizen .

Home care agencies and insurance companies have vigorously lobbied against the No More 24 Act, arguing that its passage would make their services untenable, as it would significantly increase the number of hours workers are compensated for. Currently, the “13-hour rule” keeps costs down for home care agencies, insurance providers, and the state Medicaid system, which ultimately funds most home care programs. In a 2017 emergency regulation codifying the rule, the state department of labor described the practice of paying workers for 13 hours of their 24-hour shifts as “needed to preserve the status quo, prevent the collapse of the home care industry, and avoid institutionalizing patients who could be cared for at home.”

This status quo is costing home care aides their health, their happiness, and sometimes, their lives, demonstrators say. “We have lost a lot of our sisters because they died from overworking and really compromised health,” said Yolanda Zhang, an organizer with the Ain’t I A Woman?! Campaign, the coalition fighting to end the 24-hour shift. “Stop reducing this to a money issue. People’s lives are on the line.”

Above survival, dignity

On the third day of the strike, Yolanie Alvarez stood on the edge of the crowd on the sidewalk in front of City Hall, clutching a flyer about the No More 24 Act. She had come across the demonstration during her lunch break and stopped to watch. “Okay, finally. They’re doing something,” she thought. Her mother, an immigrant from Honduras, was a home care aide. So were her aunts. “They all did the 24-hour shifts,” she said. Her mother died 20 years ago, she said. “I wish that there was something done when she was alive.”

The vast majority of home care workers in New York City are women of color, many of whom are immigrants, according to a study by the comptroller’s office. Most of the participants in the hunger strike were Chinese women. “We got to New York without a place in the culture, without English. What else could we do? We had to survive,” one striker said.

Home care aides work with little supervision in their patients’ private homes, making them uniquely vulnerable to mistreatment. Two sisters who showed up to support the strikers, Liang Jia Xin and Leong Ka Lai, have both worked as home care aides. Liang described foregoing meals during her shifts because some patient’s families did not allow them to cook. Leong described sleeping on a row of chairs with only newspapers as padding, because that was all her patient’s family would provide.

Their stories underscored a point constantly repeated throughout the strike: the 24-hour shift requires care workers to not only sacrifice their wages and their physical health, but also their dignity.

Through tears, Alvarez recalled her mother’s memory. “I admire her — the woman that she was. She worked hard to put food on the table. And though it wasn’t easy for her, she did it.”

The work continues

On Monday, March 26, the strike ended with a rally at noon. 21 people had made it through the six days – they were all current and former home care aides in their 60s and 70s, except for the executive director of the Chinese Staff and Workers’ Association, Wing Lam, who had also participated. The mood was celebratory: a crowd of over a hundred supporters had shown up to applaud the strikers, who had sat in a row against the fence of City Hall Park.

Councilmember Marte was in the crowd. Though he had not heard from Speaker Adams, he said, he knew that she was aware of the hunger strike. “If we are the most progressive city council, then this should be a given that no one should be working 24 hours, right? It’s not even a conservative issue, it’s not a progressive issue — it’s a moral issue. And if you can make the most vulnerable population do this, then you can allow anyone to work 24 hours,” he said.

As the rally died down, Yayun Li, a 68-year-old striker, sat quietly in a camping chair, wrapped in layers of scarves and blankets. She held a bouquet of pink chrysanthemums in one hand, and a sign that read “hunger strike” in the other. Like the demonstrators, she was going to go home and rest, she said in Mandarin Chinese. “And then we’ll keep on fighting.”