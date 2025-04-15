x
Knicks Playoff Palooza: A Saturday of Fun, Celebrities & Giveaways at Battery City Park on April 19

In celebration of the New York Knicks kicking off the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs the team is throwing a Playoff Palooza packed with interactive fun, celebrity meet-and-greets and exclusive giveaways downtown on April 19 starting at 11 a.m.

Waterfront Plaza at Brookfield Place, Battery Park City – 230 Vesey St, New /
| 15 Apr 2025 | 06:37
    The Knicks tossed a Playoff Palooza last year on April 20. This year to mark the kickoff of the first round of the NBA playoffs, the event will be again on April 19 at Waterfront Plaza at Brookfield Place, Battery Park City. ( SCOTT LEVY / Scott Levy/MSGS)
    Fans had a chance to try their hand at dunking on a rim attached to the HoopBus at last year’s Playoff Palooza. The Hoop Bus returns for this year’s event on April 19. ( SCOTT LEVY / Scott Levy/MSGS)
    Fans line up for the t-shirt press at last year’s Playoff Palooza ( Photo: Scott Levy/MSGS)
    Free basketball toss games at the April 20, 2024, Playoff Palooza ( Photo: Scott Levy/MSGS)
    Former Knicks stars signing autographs at last year’s Playoff Palooza. ( Photo: Scott Levy/MSGS)
    Photo ops with the stars will again be part of the Playoff Palooza day as it was last year. ( Photo: Scott Levy/MSGS)

The Knicks open their conference playoff run on the evening of April 19 at Madison Square Garden, but fans who want to get into the swing of the playoffs early should head downtown to Waterfront Plaza at Brookfield Place, Battery Park City starting at 11 a.m.where the team is once again hosting a three-hour Playoff Palooza.

Beloved Knicks alumni such as John Starks, Larry Johnson, Marcus Camby, and Latrell Sprewell will be on hand at the even at 230 Vesey St. And unlike the sky high playoff tickets prices, Playoff Palooza is entirely free and open to the public. Fans can get your tickets through this link: https://www.nba.com/knicks/playoffs/palooza.

Different activities will be available, including a basketball dunking contest with the Knicks Crosstown Express Bus presented by DoorDash, a vertical jump game, face painting, tote bag giveaways, immersive photo opportunities, and playoff ticket giveaways.

Free samples and giveaways from Knicks partners Dunkin’ and C4 Energy will be offered.

The weather forecast for Saturday in New York City indicates a warm and cloudy day, with temperatures reaching up to 76°F. However, there is a chance of afternoon showers but despite the possibility of rain, the mild temperatures should make for an enjoyable experience at the Playoff Palooza.

Playoff Palooza isn’t just about basketball—it’s about bringing fans together, celebrating team spirit, and uniting the city behind the Knicks, who enjoyed a 51 win season and a third place finish in the Eastern Conference behind the Cavaliers and Celtics.

The more experienced Knicks are heavily favored against their first round opponent the Detroit Pistons.