Knicks Playoff Palooza: A Saturday of Fun, Celebrities & Giveaways at Battery City Park on April 19

The Knicks open their conference playoff run on the evening of April 19 at Madison Square Garden, but fans who want to get into the swing of the playoffs early should head downtown to Waterfront Plaza at Brookfield Place, Battery Park City starting at 11 a.m.where the team is once again hosting a three-hour Playoff Palooza.

Beloved Knicks alumni such as John Starks, Larry Johnson, Marcus Camby, and Latrell Sprewell will be on hand at the even at 230 Vesey St. And unlike the sky high playoff tickets prices, Playoff Palooza is entirely free and open to the public. Fans can get your tickets through this link: https://www.nba.com/knicks/playoffs/palooza.

Different activities will be available, including a basketball dunking contest with the Knicks Crosstown Express Bus presented by DoorDash, a vertical jump game, face painting, tote bag giveaways, immersive photo opportunities, and playoff ticket giveaways.

Free samples and giveaways from Knicks partners Dunkin’ and C4 Energy will be offered.

The weather forecast for Saturday in New York City indicates a warm and cloudy day, with temperatures reaching up to 76°F. However, there is a chance of afternoon showers but despite the possibility of rain, the mild temperatures should make for an enjoyable experience at the Playoff Palooza.

Playoff Palooza isn’t just about basketball—it’s about bringing fans together, celebrating team spirit, and uniting the city behind the Knicks, who enjoyed a 51 win season and a third place finish in the Eastern Conference behind the Cavaliers and Celtics.

The more experienced Knicks are heavily favored against their first round opponent the Detroit Pistons.