Repair Work Underway to Save Historic Building in Little Italy

Repair work was underway to save the 140-year-old buidling where a chimney and a second story brick wall had collapsed on Jan. 10.

The Department of Building originally wanted the whole structure demolished fearing it had suffered structural damage that posed an imminent danger to the public. But days later, it approved plans by building owner Stabler Realty to save the building and repair the damaged wall and chimney instead.

To save the building and stabilize the structure, Stabler hired a contractor to pour concrete into the basement on January 22. Once the cement had cured, workers were able to begin work.

The building had housed Alleva Dairy, billed as the oldest cheese story in the United States, until it evacuated in March after falling behind in its rent during COVID. The Alleva owner said she wanted to restart the classic cheese story in Lynfield, NJ., but as of yet it has not re-opened.

A new tenant was reportedly making illegal renovations without proper DOB approval. Work in the basement had initially weakened the foundation, the DOB found.

That was why a contractor poured concrete into the basement.

The development has to cheer longtime residents of Little Italy, who worried that if the four-story building was knocked down, it would be replaced by a luxury condo.

The collapse also caused Piemonte Ravioli Co. next door at 190 Grand St. to have a partial vacate order issued by the DOB. When Our Town Downtown visited on Jan. 26 the store was still shut down while repairs were underway next door at 188 Grand St. on the corner of Mulberry St.