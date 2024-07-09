Suspected Killer Arrested Hours after Stabbing 55-Year-Old Man Near Times Sq.

A 55-year-old man was fatally stabbed close to 1 a.m. on July 9 at 255 West 43rd Street and the suspected killer who fled was picked up by police five hours after the fatal attack.

The NYPD responded to the Midtown crime scene in the early morning hours of July 9, arriving at the scene where they encountered a bleeding and unconscious victim with a stab wound in his torso. He was taken to Mount Sinai West in critical condition and later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to a police spokesperson. The victim has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Police arrested Kevin Young, 38, in connection with the stabbing at around 6 a.m. and he was subsequently charged with manslaughter. Authorities reported that Young lives in the building where the crime occurred.

“It’s been getting worse,” said an employee at a nearby smoothie bar.

“You see a lot more violence, a lot more homelessness, a lot more illegal immigrants. The neighborhood has definitely been declining.”