$1 Million On Offer as Downtown ‘Participatory Budgeting’ Voting Gets Underway

As “participatory budgeting” voting gets underway (March 29 to April 6), Lower Manhattanites living in City Council Member Carlina Rivera’s District 2 will choose among nine “finalist” projects that have a chance to get a chunk of a $1 million pot.

The annual democratic tradition, which kicked off in 2011, allows the local community to identify and crowdfund overlooked causes. All residents aged 11 and up, regardless of whether they are citizens or not, can vote so long as their address is inside the boundaries of the district–which includes parts of Greenwich Village, the Lower East Side, the East Village, Midtown South-Flatiron-Union Square, Gramercy, Murray Hill, & Kips Bay.

“Participatory budgeting empowers our community by giving an opportunity to individuals that live, work, or go to school in our district a direct say in how public funds are spent,” Council Member Rivera said in a statement.

“This process strengthens civic engagement and builds community pride, and I’m proud to have brought this initiative to our district to help decide how to allocate $1 million in capital resources. Last year, thousands of individuals cast their votes, funding improvements for library technology, local public schools, and Evelyn’s Playground at Union Square,” she added.

According to Rivera’s office, the ballot items being voted on include:

*Lower East Side Playground Soccer Field Redesign, $300,000: “Funds will redesign and install a safer and more durable playing surface for generations to come. The revitalized field will serve as an inclusive space for organized sports events, local leagues, and casual play, encouraging physical activity and community engagement.”

*Bathroom Upgrades at Washington Irving School, $150,000: “Funds will improve usability, modernize fixtures, and create a cleaner, healthier, and more comfortable environment for students. Enhanced accessibility features will also ensure that all students can benefit.”

*Sensory Gym at P.S. 19 East Village Community School, $400,000: “Funds will upgrade a calming space and de-escalation where students can manage stress and regulate emotions during high-energy moments. This project offers therapeutic benefits and serve as a quiet environment where students can relax and feel supported.”

*Bathroom Upgrades at Bard Early High School College, $150,000: “Funds will renovate student bathrooms to include new fixtures, improve ventilation, and update sanitation facilities. These changes will enhance comfort and usability to promote students’ dignity.”

*Auditorium Air Conditioning at P.S. 63 STAR Academy and The Neighborhood School, $450,000: “Funds will install a high-capacity air-conditioning unit for student gatherings, performances, and community events. A climate-controlled environment will create a more enjoyable experience for attendees, encouraging greater student participation in extracurricular activities.”

*Union Square East & West Median Refurbishment, $300,000: “Funds will provide a comprehensive refurbishment of medians along Union Square. The project will improve pedestrian safety, enhance landscaping, and prevent debris and plant matter from obstructing the street. This initiative will create a more functional and attractive urban environment for thousands of pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.”

*STEM Lab for M361 The Children Workshop’s School, $80,000: “Funds will provide a state-of-the-art mobile lab equipped with modern science, technology, engineering, and math resources. Its mobility will ensure accessibility and foster innovation and academic excellence.”

*Tree Guards for District 2 Street Trees, $100,000: “Funds will install approximately 60 tree guards throughout Council District 2 offering vital protection to the district’s street trees. Guards prevent damage from foot traffic, parked vehicles, and other urban stressors, promoting healthier tree growth.”

*Argus Cameras for PSA4, 6th, 9th, 13th Precincts, $160,000: “Funds will install surveillance cameras at key intersections across District 2. These cameras will provide real-time surveillance, enhancing the NYPD’s oversight capacity and improving response times to emergencies.”

Residents living in the district can vote online at: https://rnd.council.nyc.gov/PB_Voting/. They can also vote in person at Rivera’s district office at 254 E. 4th Street, any New York Public Library branch within District 2, or at the Good Old Lower East Side Office at 171 Avenue B.