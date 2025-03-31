$1 Million On Tap as Chelsea ‘Participatory Budgeting’ Voting Gets Underway

As “participatory budgeting” voting gets underway (March 29 to April 6), Chelsea residents living in City Council Member Erik Bottcher’s District 3 will choose among nine “finalist” projects that have a chance to get a chunk of a $1 million pot.

The annual democratic tradition, which kicked off in 2011, allows the local community to identify and crowdfund overlooked causes. All residents aged 11 and up, regardless of whether they are citizens or not, can vote so long as their address is inside the boundaries of the district–which includes the West Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Times Square, Hudson Square, Flatiron, and the Garment District.

In an email blast to his constituents viewed by Chelsea News, Bottcher said that “I believe that government should be inclusive, collaborative and accessible, and that’s what PB is all about. I can’t wait to see the great projects you choose for our community!”

According to Bottcher’s office, the items featured on the ballot are as follows:

*Library technology upgrades, $250,000: “Project would provide technology upgrades in all public libraries in District 3”

*P.S. 33 auditorium seats replacement, $450,000: “Project would replace existing seating in the school auditorium”

*Bathroom renovations at Quest to Learn Middle School, $300,000: 351 W. 18th St.: “Project would renovate bathrooms on the 7th floor, adjacent to the gym that serves multiple schools

*P.S. 41 Play Yard Renovation, $300,000: “Project would replace existing surface, install playground equipment and a water bottle filling station”

*Hell’s Kitchen Park initial funding, $350,000: “Project would provide initial funding for renovating the park”

*Pickle Ball at Dr. Gertrude B. Kelly Playground, $300,000: “Project would convert handball courts into pickle ball courts and replace the entire playing surface”

*Pier 51 Playground Upgrades, $350,000: “Project would provide initial funding towards new playground equipment, a new safety surface and make repairs to the fence, wall and gates”

*Tree Guards on the Avenues, $200,000: “Project would install over 100 guards to protect trees on avenues around the district”

*Flatiron Plaza Reconstruction, $300,000: “Project would redesign the large pedestrian plaza in the heart of the Flatiron District at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Broadway”

Bottcher has held special events related to participatory budgeting voting already, such as by merging it with composting training at the Mathews-Palmer Playground on W. 45th St. on Saturday, March 30 (mandatory composting, with fines, goes into effect citywide on April 1).

“Join Hell’s Kitchen Community Composting, the Lower East Side Ecology Center, and our office to learn about composting options and vote on PB. There will be giveaways of a limited supply of countertop compost bins on a first come, first served basis,” the email invite read.

Local residents can vote online at https://vote.pbnyc.org. Details on in-person voting sites can be found on Bottcher’s social media on a daily basis, where he announces different pop-up sites. For example, as of press time, he’s already held pop-ups at: Abingdon Square, Penn South Community Senior Center, Manhattan Plaza, James Jay Walker Park, and the Columbus Park Library.