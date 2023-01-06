10,000 Nurses Ready to Strike Jan. 9 at Five Big NYC Hospitals

The nurses’ union representing 10,000 workers said it plans to strike five big private hospitals in the city including Mount Sinai starting January 9th.

Hospitals are scrambling, cancelling elective surgeries and transferring some patients to non strike hospitals. The New York State Nurses Association gave a 10-day advance notice in order to allow hospitals to prepare for the strike. Three hospitals quickly settled after the strike notice but five others are still facing an imminent strike as negotiations have broken down.

”Our main goal in these negotiations is to improve patient care, to save staffing and fair wages, to recruit and retain nurses,” said NYSNA president Nancy Hagans at a press conference Jan. 6

Mount Sinai, one of those that is bracing for a strike, said that it is already moving babies from its intensive care unit to non-strike hospitals.

“We are seeking a resolution. The impact is great,” a Mount Sinai spokesperson told CNN while blasting the NYSNA leadership. “The union is jeopardizing patients’ care and its forcing valued Mount Sinai nurses to choose between their dedication to patient care and their own livelihoods.”

But NYSNA’s Hagans, in her briefing with reporters blasted back. “The bosses have repeatedly broken their promises on staffing,” she said. “Our safe staffing standards are routinely violated and management gaslight the nurses when we try to enforce our current contract.”

Negotiations between the hospital and the nurses union reportedly broke down just after midnight on Jan. 6

The labor strike is now expected to hit five NYC hospitals: Mount Sinai Morningside and West, Montefiore, Maimonides BronxCare, and Flushing Hospital Medical Center. New York Presbyterian recently settled with its nurses to avert a strike.

A nurse working at Montefiore who asked not to be named says that understaffing is one of the major issues motivating the strike. With fewer nurses available to care for patients, those on staff are stretched thinner and thinner.

It’s Grueling, It’s Exhausting

“It’s grueling, it’s exhausting physically [and] mentally. It’s not good for patient safety. If the patient to nurse ratio is 5 to 1...there’s a potential for an error there. And the hypervigilance that is required to maintain a patient’s safety can be mentally and physically exhausting.”

The pandemic amplified many of the issues, worsening the understaffing. Emergency rooms are particularly hard hit.

“The emergency room is severely understaffed, so one of the things that they’re asking for is that we add more nurses to the emergency room staff,” the nurse told Straus News.

New York Presbyterian Hospital, in its tentative deal with the nurses union reached last week agreed to an 18% pay hike over three years, plus increasing the ratio of emergency room nurses to patients. They also agreed to address understaffing and to not cut health benefits. However, the source at Montefiore says she’s not optimistic that a similar agreement can be reached at her hospital.

“We had a meeting [between union members and management] yesterday, and it did get contentious. It didn’t seem like anything was resolved at all, actually, so I don’t think we’re even close to resolving it. And if we don’t come to some agreement, by Monday 6 am, there’s a strike at Montefiore.”

“It doesn’t look great from where I’m sitting right now,” she continued. “Hopefully there’ll be a change, that’d be great. No one wants a strike. But it doesn’t look at this point that that’s what gonna happen.”