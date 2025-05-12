2 Forcible Touching Incidents at Wall Street Station and on Union Square Train

The plague of subway gropers continues with men targeting women within the confined spaces of train cars and subway stations. Two recent incidents, which almost certainly represent only a fraction of the times such crimes against females have occurred, follow.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance to locate an individual wanted in connection with a forcible touching incident that occurred within the confines of the 1 Precinct/Transit District 2 on Monday, May 5, 2025, at approximately 8:53 a.m. During the morning rush hour, a 43-year-old female victim was in the vicinity of the Wall Street and William Street (2 and 3 train) station, when an unidentified individual approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks. The groper then fled the station on foot in an unknown direction

Surveillance images reveal him to be a shirtless male with a dark complexion, of indeterminate age, and wearing a blue surgical mask. Although shirtless and masked, he is also wearing a grey knot winter hat.

The victim did not sustain any injuries but she was upset enough to tell the cops.

Groper Grabs Teen on Union Square N Train, Flees Towards L Train

Cops are also asking the public’s help in regard to a forcible touching incident that occurred within the confines of the 13 Precinct / Transit District 4 on April 30, 2025, at approximately 7:50 a.m.— a time when many teenagers are on the way to high school. Cops say a 15-year-old female victim was onboard the northbound N train in the vicinity of the Union Square subway station, when an unidentified individual grabbed her buttocks.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot towards the northbound L train—i.e. headed towards either Stuy-Town or Brooklyn—on the east side at the Union Square subway station. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The sought individual appears to be young Hispanic male of brown complexion, well groomed, likely in his late teens or 20s. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, and black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.