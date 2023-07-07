x
32 Hospitalized in Horrific Crash After Tour Bus Runs Red Light, Rams MTA Bus on E. 23rd St.

A 53 year old bus driver was issued a summons for running a red light and colliding with an MTA bus on E. 23rd St. that sheared off the front of the double decker tour bus. according to police. FDNY said it treated nearly 70 people at the scene for and transported 32 to area hospitals after the collision on July 6th shortly after 7 p.m. Amazingly, the none of the injuries were considered life threatening, the FDNY said.

E. 23rd Street /
| 07 Jul 2023 | 12:50
    Two buses collided on E. 23rd St. on July 6th near the service road of the FDR Drive. Dozens were injured. Photo: FDNY via Twitter.
    <b>EMTs tend to injured aboard a tour bus that ran a red light and collided with an MTA bus on July 6th. 32 people were injured in the collision but the FDNY said none of the injuries were life threatening</b>. Photo: Citizen app
    A collision between a tour bus that ran a red light and an MTA bus on July 6th on and E. 23rd Street and First Ave. sheared off the front of the tour bus after it rain a red light and rammed into an MTA bus. Photo: FDNY via Twitter
The front of an open top, double decker tour bus was sheared off after it ran a red light and collided with an MTA bus on E. 23rd St. and First Ave. on July 6th. Sixty seven people were treated at the scene and 32 were transported to area hospitals. Amazingly, the FDNY said none of the dozens of injuries were life threatening.

The driver of the Topview tour bus, identified only as a 53 year old male, was issued a summons for running a continuous red light. He was among dozens of people transported to area hospitals but the extent of his injuries were not known at presstime.

Most of the injured were being treated for cuts, bruises, suspected broken bones, and head and neck injuries, said New York EMS Division 1 Deputy Chief Paul Hopper said. “None of them are life threatening injuries,” he said at a press conference on the evening of July 6th.

Deputy FDNY chief Kevin Murphy said the rescue operation was complicated because the doors to the tour bus were damaged necessitating firefighters “going through the windows and taking people out.”