32 Hospitalized in Horrific Crash After Tour Bus Runs Red Light, Rams MTA Bus on E. 23rd St.

The front of an open top, double decker tour bus was sheared off after it ran a red light and collided with an MTA bus on E. 23rd St. and First Ave. on July 6th. Sixty seven people were treated at the scene and 32 were transported to area hospitals. Amazingly, the FDNY said none of the dozens of injuries were life threatening.

The driver of the Topview tour bus, identified only as a 53 year old male, was issued a summons for running a continuous red light. He was among dozens of people transported to area hospitals but the extent of his injuries were not known at presstime.

Most of the injured were being treated for cuts, bruises, suspected broken bones, and head and neck injuries, said New York EMS Division 1 Deputy Chief Paul Hopper said. “None of them are life threatening injuries,” he said at a press conference on the evening of July 6th.

Deputy FDNY chief Kevin Murphy said the rescue operation was complicated because the doors to the tour bus were damaged necessitating firefighters “going through the windows and taking people out.”