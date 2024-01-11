Adams Backtracks: Restores NYPD, FDNY and some Trash and Parks Cuts to Budget

Facing continuing backlash, Mayor Eric Adams, who announced five percent budget cuts to all city departments next fiscal year has backtracked on some of the cuts to the NYPD, FDNY, Sanitation and Parks Departments.

The undoing of the cuts adds back about $68 million in costs to the fiscal 2025 budget at a time when Adams said he is trying to close a yawning $7 billion budget gap. While some unions said he had overstated the size of the cuts needed from the outset, Adams claimed it was careful fiscal management that enabled him to find the extra funds over the past two months.

Adams said he is restoring the next NYPD academy class for next April, which initially was going to be chopped. He also said he has found funding to return a fifth fire fighter at 20 FDNY engine companies that were largely situated in Manhattan. In addition, 190 firefighters who were on limited duty or sick leave will not be forced to either retire or return to full time active duty. A day later, Adams also said he was undoing sanitation department cuts that would have removed some 9,000 liter baskets and restored the Parks Department’s Opportunity Program, which provides job-training for low-income New Yorkers. The powerful municipal labor union DC37 had earlier sued the city to block the later cuts, blasting Adams for overstating the size of the cuts needed.

He had faced furious backlash when he initially announced five percent budget cuts to all city agencies. The Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Hendry still says the NYPD is in a “staffing crisis” even if the next police academy is back on schedule.

“We’re happy to hear that the city is funding another Police Academy class, but the NYPD can’t hire its way out of its staffing crisis,” Hendry said in a statement. “We are still 2,700 cops below the pre-’defund the police’ headcount. Those who remain are stretched beyond their breaking point.”

While the FDNY cuts were more limited, they hit fire houses in the East Village, Midtown and Harlem particularly hard. “In a job where seconds matter, this will undoubtedly cost minutes,” said Andrew Ansbro, the president of the United Firefighters Association at the time. “This can be the difference between life and death.”

He said the number of civilian fire casualties in the city is up 60 percent in the past four years. “Can you imagine if the number of murders went up 60 percent in four years?” he asked. He said at a time when e-bikes and the general population are expanding increasing the danger of fires, the number of firefighters is down. “When firefighters are safer, civilians are safer,” he said.

Adams said he said he overestimated the cuts needed and through careful management, the city found an additional $37 million to reverse the FDNY and NYPD. The Sanitation and Parks programs were going to restore $31 million.

The need for the sweeping cuts he outlined in November was blamed on the ongoing immigration crisis.

Adams said from April 2022 until December 2023, the city had already spent $3.5 billion on shelter and services for over 168,500 migrants who had come through the intake centers. He initially projected that the migrant crisis was going to cost about $12 billion from fiscal year 2023 through fiscal year 2025. Now he is saying that the city is projected to achieve a 20 percent reduction in city-funding on the migrant crisis by the end of fiscal year 2024.

The biggest cuts unveiled by Adams at the time were to be from the Department of Education, where Adams wanted to chop $1 billion from its budget over the next two fiscal years. The United Federation of Teachers is suing to block the cuts. In his Jan. 10 announcement restoring the NYPD and FDNY and Sanitation, he made no mention of the education cuts or cuts that forced libraries to start closing on Sundays.

Adams had staked much of his first election strategy by staking out ground on law and order issues.

“Public safety is the prerequisite to prosperity and so everything we do is to ensure New York City remains the safest big city in America,” he said in unveiling the restorations on Jan. 10. He again touted drastic cut in the murder rate last year, which dropped 12 percent, and a 25 percent decline in shootings as evidence that crime is down.

While five of seven major crime categories were down, grand theft auto was up 15 percent on the year compared to a year earlier and felonious assaults rose 6 percent compared to a year earlier. The crime rate when all incidents are tallied, actually fell less than one percent and is still higher than it was pre-COVID.