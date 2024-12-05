Adams Plans to Meet with Trump’s “Border Czar” on Dec. 12

Mayor Adams said he plans to meet with Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and president-elect Donald Trump’s newly commissioned “border czar,” on December 12th.

The mayor revealed the meeting during a live appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe show on Dec. 5.

“I am looking forward to sit down speaking with the border czar next week,” Adams said.

“I believe we have a meeting on the 12th, and I want to hear the actual plan. How are we going to actually operationalize this plan?”

Adams was then asked what he would say to New York residents whose “only crimes [are] perhaps being here illegally?”

“Well, we’re very clear in the city. These cities have laws,” Adams said.

“I questioned the sanctuary city law that we have in place. I think we went too far by not cooperating with ICE with someone who is a violent offender.”

Adams has previously voiced his intentions to cooperate with the newly appointed border czar in his efforts to deport illegal immigrants.

“I don’t want people talking at each other. I want people to talk to each other,” Adams said. “And I made it clear that I’m not going to be warring with this administration. I’m going to be working with this administration. President Trump is the president-elect and whomever he chooses to run his agencies, I’m looking forward to sit down and see how we better New York.”

Adams added that migrants who have been living in New York who are “not committing a crime”—including, he said, Manuel Castro, the commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs — “should not be rounded up in the middle of the night.” Castro is one of the so-called Dreamers who were brought into the United States illegally as children and have grown up as Americans. The Obama administration in 2012 instituted the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and it was extended by the Biden Administration.

“These are people who love our country and they’re participating in our country,” Adams said. “Those who are here committing crimes, robberies, shooting at police officers, raping innocent people have been a harm to our country. I want to sit down and hear the plan on how we’re going to address them...I would love to sit down with the border czar and hear his thoughts on how we’re going to address those who are harming our citizens.”

Adams has said in the past he wants the City Council to modify the current law that bars the NYPD from cooperating with ICE, but notes it would take the council passing a new law to pave the way for that.

Later, responding to a question asking if Adams would cooperate with ICE if it meant that migrants who have committed crimes but have finished their sentences would also be deported, Adams said the following:

“You commit crimes in our city, I’m always going to be of the belief... that you don’t have the right to be in our city. And if someone committed a crime and they face jail time, I want them deported after they serve. But I’m willing to sit down and hear the plan of the border czar.”