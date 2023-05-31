Bank “Robber” Flees With No Money from Citibank

A hapless bank “robber” attempted to hold up a Citibank branch at 749 Broadway shortly before 1 p.m. on May 30, by passing a stick up note to a teller, but by the time police arrived the suspect had fled–with no money.

He was described as a black individual wearing a baseball cap, dark glasses and a black hoodie.

He was last scene fleeing east on East 8th Street.

By the time Our Town Downton arrived on the scene a short time later, cops from the 6th precinct were busy filling out forms in front of the Citibank branch about a robbery that for some reason was thwarted with the suspect getting away with “no currency,” according to cops.

An NYPD spokesperson said the 911 call came in around 12:48 p.m. on May 30.

“Upon arrival officers were informed an unidentified individual handed an employee a note demanding money. The subject fled eastbound on East 8th Street without currency. There are no injuries, no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.”