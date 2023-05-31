x
Bank “Robber” Flees With No Money from Citibank

A 911 call came in shortly before 1 p.m. on May 30 about an armed man attempting to rob the Citibank branch at 749 Broadway, but he reportedly fled with “no currency” according to cops. The bank was reopened later that day, with one teller saying there was “no robbery.”

| 31 May 2023 | 04:42
    <b>A bank robbery was reported in progress at a Citibank on lower Broadway, but tellers told police and Our Town Downtown that the suspect fled with no money</b>. Photo: Keith J. Kelly
A hapless bank “robber” attempted to hold up a Citibank branch at 749 Broadway shortly before 1 p.m. on May 30, by passing a stick up note to a teller, but by the time police arrived the suspect had fled–with no money.

He was described as a black individual wearing a baseball cap, dark glasses and a black hoodie.

He was last scene fleeing east on East 8th Street.

By the time Our Town Downton arrived on the scene a short time later, cops from the 6th precinct were busy filling out forms in front of the Citibank branch about a robbery that for some reason was thwarted with the suspect getting away with “no currency,” according to cops.

An NYPD spokesperson said the 911 call came in around 12:48 p.m. on May 30.

“Upon arrival officers were informed an unidentified individual handed an employee a note demanding money. The subject fled eastbound on East 8th Street without currency. There are no injuries, no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.”