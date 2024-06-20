‘Black History is American History’ – NYC Gathers Around National Monument to Celebrate Juneteenth

“This is my power,” everyone chanted. “Listen, listen, listen. Do not forget.”

New Yorkers of all ages, places and races gathered at the African Burial Ground National Monument for a celebration of Juneteenth, commemorating the liberation of enslaved people in the United States

The event highlighted Black-owned businesses, Pan-Afrikan performance groups and a voter registration table to keep the community aware of a horrible past, while highlighting a keen reminder towards the future.

“Elective amnesia gives birth to identity crisis,” Wéma Ragophala said beneath the monument. “We will never stop our liberation.”

Ragophala founded Bridges: A Pan-Afrikan ARTS Movement to cross global arts with community and advocacy. Bridges performed an afro-futurist performance piece entitled “Listen,” that fused poetry, instruments, dance and vocals.

Everyone who came to Bridges’ booth at the event was offered a Liberation Crown, a homemade paper crown adorned with the words “Liberation” and “Freedom.” The organization created a blank poster board with a sun in the middle, inviting all participants to add their own ray of sunshine for the next generation. Phrases like “Joy! Live in joy” and “You are the light the world needs” decorated the table.

“There are children on the mic, and we need to let them speak,” Ragophala said, calling young participants dressed in their crowns to come up and lead the audience in “Liberation Song.” The group continued to sing, “Remember, listen, learn.”

George Roper recalled back to a time when books starring Black superheroes had titles like “Jungle Action” and featured characters speaking jive.

“We, [Black people], find that insulting,” he said. That’s why Roper started Black Comic Books Express, a New York-based bookstore designed to fill a void in the representation of Black superheroes.

The Long Island bookstore’s booth displayed comics that capitalized on “Blacksploitation,” Roper said. One old comic showed Lois Lane hopping into one of Superman’s machines to change her race for the day, to see what life would be like if she was Black. Once she changed, she walked around Harlem speaking in slang. This, he said, would never be socially acceptable today.

“I wanted to showcase characters that reflected us in our experience and our appearance,” Roper said. “It is important to see figures you can identify with.”

The free celebration was a meaningful experience for everyone, coming in droves armed with fans and umbrellas as the weather pushed 90℉.

“I’m so honored to celebrate ancestors and honor their struggles,” spectator Robin Rollan said, coming all the way to the Lower Manhattan site.

The African Burial Ground was declared a national monument in 2007, becoming the first in the US dedicated to Africans of early New York and Americans of African descent.

“Black history is American history,” Park Ranger Emily Welch said.

Recent high school graduates of Uncommon Leadership Charter High School in Brooklyn sat at the NYC Civic Engagement table, which encouraged pledges and registrations for voting.

“There’s a lot of policies that we don’t agree with,” said student Kristene Kernizan. “The only way to change that is if we register to vote.”

Out in the hot sun, Yashua Emmanuel was sitting on a simple folding chair, playing the flute just steps away from Bridges’ performance.

“I love what [today] means for everyone,” he said as the audience began to join in Bridges’ chant: “Resources, abundance, knowledge, prosperity.”

“We create change,” they said. “We are resilient. We are powerful.”