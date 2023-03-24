Bullets Fly in East Village Triggering Massive NYPD Response, Suspect ID’d

There was a massive police response in the East Village March 23 night after a suspect fired on a police cruiser, shattering its windshield. One officer returned fire, a police spokesman said and a suspect was taken into custody that night.

Police subsequently told Our Town Downtown that the suspect was 20 year old Richard Mendez from Columbia St. on the lower East Side. He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, menacing and attempted assault, a police spokesperson said

Police were initially responding to a report of a man brandishing a firearm on the night the shooting erupted.

Two officers were taken to Lennox Hill Hospital for observation, but neither they nor the suspect were wounded by any bullets that were fired, cops said.

The shooting occurred outside an apartment building at 330 E. 4th Street and resulted in the closure of an entire block between Avenue C and Avenue D for several hours.

Initially after the shooting and apprehension of a suspect, cops were escorting a few neighborhood residents to their apartments so long as it was not close to the scene of the shoot out, but after about an hour, cops were ordered to keep everyone outside the block-long crime scene.

At least some residents were trying to figure out how to go through gardens on E. 5th Street to enter apartment buildings via backdoors.

One woman who was inside the closed off area when the shooting occurred said police were allowing her to stay inside the police tape but far away from the crime scene which occurred mid-block. “If I leave, they won't let me back in,” she said.

“This is gonna go on all night,” lamented one area resident, “I have to be at work at 7 am,” he said. The neighbor inside the crime scene tape told the man his wife was safely escorted to her apartment by cops earlier. “Your wife said don’t let you in,” she joked.