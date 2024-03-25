In a span of five days, shots were fired inside Tompkins Square Park, wounding two innocent bystanders in the first incident on March 16. Five days later, a gunman that police reportedly believe is the same gunman involved in the first shooting, firing off five rounds that did shattered a window in a nearby apartment but did not hit any victims.

Both incidents were mid-day shootings. The first incident occurred just past 12:30 p.m. on March 16. Police said the bullets struck a 26 year old male in the buttocks and a 53 year old woman was hit in the right hip.

EMS transported both victims to Bellevue where they were listed in stable condition.

Shots rang out again on March 21 and police from the 9th precinct responded shortly after 12 noon. In that case there were no reported injuries.

“It’s a beef,” one police source told the EV Grieve blog who said both shooting incidents were believed to be connected to the same person.

He opened fire in the second incident near the chess tables at the Avenue A and E. 7th St. entrance to the popular East Village Park.

A day after the first shooting incident, residents were back in the park with parents pushing kids on swings in the playground while other residents relaxed on park benches, seemingly oblivious to the gunfire.

The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a ski mask and dressed in dark clothing. He seen fleeing the second shooting incident on a Citi bike.

As of presstime on March 25, there had been no arrests. “The investigation is ongoing,” said a police spokesman.