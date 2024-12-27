By Next Summer, the $500 Million Renovation of One Times Square Will Feature Wrap Around Viewing Deck and New Museum

The developer that owns the One Times Square building where the New Year’s Eve ball famously drops each year said that by next summer will have a spectacular viewing deck open to the general public and a museum taking up the six ground floors.

While millions watch the ball drop every New Year’s Eve, the viewing platform will be the first time the public will be allowed to view things from inside the historic 25 story building that looks down on Times Square.

“We started building the observation deck last year, and it will be open to the public next August,” said Sherri White, an executive with the developer Jamestown LLC and as she led a press tour on a press tour to the top of One Times Square where the New Year’s Eve ball was getting a final spruce up on Dec. 27.

Jamestown had to reclad the facade as part of its four year rebuilding project.

Because the building is still undergoing construction, the press had to do hard hats, reflective construction vests and sign a waiver in order to be hoisted up the construction elevator to the top to view the New Year’s Eve ball. The last four flights were accessible by stairs only.

Once atop the building, Jeff Straus, president of Countdown Entertainment and co-organizer of New Year’s Eve said there were 2,688 crystals in the ball that is 12 feet in diameter and weighs 11,875 pounds.

In a bit of commercial touch, Joy Mangano, an inventor and founder of Clean Boss which develops non-toxic botanical clearning products, was the official cleaner of the crystals. “This year will be the brightest crystals ever,” said Straus as he introduced Mangano.

Once the renovations are completed, the observation deck will wrap around the building and will be accessible by two glass elevators.

The redevelopment will open much of the building’s interior to the public for the first time in decades, in addition to the museum and observation deck, it will include 12 floors of technology-enabled brand activations. The first six floors of the building will house the museum. “It will tell the history of Times Square and the ball drop,” said White.