Car Crashes Onto East River Esplanade

By Kay Bontempo

A 56 year old man crashed a car onto the East River Esplanade early on February 19.

Police arrived at 7:22am on Sunday, February 19 to find a 2016 Honda Accord with New Jersey plates crashed at East 38th Street and on the esplanade adjacent to the FDR Drive.

According to police, the driver was attempting to enter the northbound entrance to the FDR but accidentally entered the service road area of the East River Esplanade instead. Upon realizing his mistake, he attempted to come to a stop but according to police he said he “experienced a brake malfunction.” The car drove onto the Esplanade and struck several fixed objects before coming to a stop.

The car was totaled but there were no reported injuries to the driver and no reported passengers in the car at the time of the wrong turn onto the esplenade.

A cop from the 17th pct on the scene on Sunday morning said the driver was “probably intoxicated” but there were no arrests made at presstime.