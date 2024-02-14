Cleared for Takeoff: Clerk Who Was Attacked by Trump All But Certain to be New Civil Court Judge

Allison Greenfield, the clerk for Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron, was unanimously endorsed for a judgeship in New York Civil Court on Feb. 12 by the powerful Democratic County Committee.

She began receiving hate mail and death threats after Trump called her a “co-judge” who is “running the case” in the former president’s business fraud trial before Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron, who Greenfield has served as court clerk for five years.

Closing arguments in that case have concluded and a ruling from Engoron is expected any day now. A limited gag order was placed on Trump by Engoron after he began attacking Greenfield and called her “Chuck Schumer’s girlfriend.”

Trump has already been found guilty in the fraud trial but now Engoron is deciding on damages that could reach $300 million or more and bar Trump from doing business in New York State. Such an outcome could deal a crippling blow to the Trump Organization.

Greenfield, 41, graduated from NYU and attended Cardozo Law School where she received a juris doctorate degree. She was a senior counsel, special litigation unit, for the New York City Law Dept. from 2013 to 2018 before joining the New York State Unified Court System where she served as a clerk to Judge Engoron from Jan. 2019 to present.

The nomination from the local county party leaders guarantees her the Democratic line on the ballot in November and makes her a virtual lock to be elected since civil court judges traditionally run without opposition.

She had previously been declared “most highly qualified” by the Civil Court Independent Judicial Screening Committee. The results of that were unveiled by County Leader Keith L.T. Wright and Judiciary Co-Chairs Curtis Arluck and Louise Dankberg on Feb. 1.

Amid the hugs and hurrahs from the local Manhattan county leaders on Feb. 12, I asked her to text me a statement. It said, “I’m honored and humbled to have received the County Committee’s endorsement. I look forward to presenting my qualifications to all Manhattan residents.”

Greenfield had no opposition and the vote of the County Committee was unanimous.