Crime Watch 07.11.24

Delivery Man Thwarts Moped Thief

A 26-year-old man reported that at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24, he was delivering a package to 66 West 88th St. near Columbus Ave. He locked the wheels on his moped before going inside the building. When he returned he saw a 41-year-old man pushing the moped down the block. The deliveryman tried to get his bike back, but the suspect raised his fist and threatened him. The suspect further menaced the victim with an unidentified dangerous weapon, pointing it at him and placing him in fear for his safety. The suspect then fled the location, leaving the moped. The victim followed and flagged down police officers, who arrested the suspect, Randy Hayes, and charged him with robbery.

Police Arrest Violent Car-for-Hire Driver

According to police, at 10:51 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, a 19-year-old man had a verbal dispute with a 27-year-old female driver regarding a ride fare at the corner of Amsterdam Ave. and West 104th St. The young man had money in his left hand which the driver tried to snatch it. She then slashed him with a knife, causing multiple lacerations to his face, hand and legs, causing bleeding and substantial pain. She also punched him with a closed fist numerous times in the face while still trying to grab the money. Emily Tirado was arrested and charged with robbery, and the victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside for treatment. Police said the suspect also resisted arrest, flailing her arms and legs and trying to flee.

Mother Charged for Assaulting Son with Broom

A 16-year-old male youth told police that at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28, he got into a physical altercation with his 39-year-old mother inside their home at 140 West 104th St. between Amsterdam Ave. and Columbus Ave. She then grabbed a broom and struck him in the right hand, causing him pain and a laceration. An EMS team was called to the scene, but the victim refused medical attention. His mother, Halimatou Soumana, was arrested and charged with assault.

Man Stabbed after Trying to Break up Fight between Two Friends

A 29-year-old man stated that at 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, he was drinking with a friend of five-years and told her she could sleep in his apartment at 216 West 100th St. at Broadway. When they got there, his ex-girlfriend got into a physical altercation with the girl sleeping over. The man tried to intervene but eventually walked away, and the girl sleeping over followed and got into an argument with him. He then kicked her out of the apartment, and when they were still arguing in the hallway, she took out what appeared to be an ice pick or small knife and assaulted him.

Senior Stung in “Granddaughter in Trouble” Phone Scam

At 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, an 82-year-old man living on West 86th St. got a phone call from someone claiming to be his granddaughter, saying she had been arrested for a DWI accident. She said she needed $15,000 for bail and gave him a phone number, supposedly for the Denver Police Department. The senior dutifully called that number and spoke to someone saying he was with the department’s detective branch and would send a courier to pick up the “bail money.” Outside his building, the senior handed over the funds to the courier, whom he saw get into a late model white sedan with Florida plates in front of 540 Amsterdam Ave. The senior later learned that he had been scammed.