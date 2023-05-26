Crime Watch UES 06.01.23

Man Arrested in Random Street Assault

A 73-year-old man from New Rochelle told police that at 6:20 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, he was walking on the northeast corner of Third Ave. and East 81st St. when a 37-year-old male stranger punched him in the chest before simply walking away. No words were exchanged during the incident. The victim said he hadn’t felt any pain, but it was later discovered that he had suffered a broken sternum. Christopher Stewart was arrested on Thursday, May 18, 2023, and charged with assault.

Police Capture Axe-Wielding Jewelry Store Burglar

At 1:45 a.m. on Friday, May 19, police got a report that a 35-year-old man had broken into the Sidney Garber jewelry store at 998 Madison Ave. at East 77th St. using an axe. When police arrived on the scene they saw that the store’s window had been broken. They soon found the suspect walking northbound on Madison with an axe handle sticking out of a bag he was carrying. He also had a large blue laundry bag filled with the stolen goods. Frantzcy Dorelien was arrested and charged with burglary. The merchandise stolen and recovered included two gold enamel necklaces, two stretch line bracelets, a gold line bracelet, three rings, a pair of twisted earrings and a gold enamel hoop, totaling $105,100.

Burglary Suspect Posing as Hospital Vendor Nabbed

A 57-year-old male employee at the Hospital for Special Surgery at 535 East 70th St. near the FDR Dr. reported that at 10:59 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, a man came into the location disguised as one of the establishment’s vendors. The impostor then asked another vendor, “Where do we change?” and she showed him the locker room. There the suspect went through other people’s belongings, taking cash, wallets and ID cards. Christopher Mount was arrested Wednesday, May 17 and charged with burglary. In all, he had stolen belongings valued at $250.

Suicidal Woman Rescued from Building Roof

At 11:03 a.m. on Monday, May 8, police received a report of an emotionally disturbed person at 401 East 74th St. near First Ave. When police arrived at the scene they found a 60-year-old female resident of the building sitting on a ledge outside of the roof fencing on the rear side of the building. Police and emergency services personnel began a dialogue with the woman before removing her from the ledge and bringing her safely back onto the roof. Further investigation revealed that she suffered from depression and was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center for further evaluation.

Delivery Van Stolen in Two NY Minutes

A 34-year-old man from Queens reported that at 2:23 a.m. on Monday, May 22, he was making a Door Dash delivery at 436 East 75th St. near York Ave. When he came back outside just two minutes later to the friend’s van he was driving, he found it was gone. Apparently, he had left the keys in the vehicle’s ignition while he was inside the building. The stolen van, a gray 2004 Honda Odyssey with New York plates KZS3752, was last seen by a license plate reader camera in the 7th Pct. at 2:45 a.m. Among the van’s contents, other items stolen included a pair of Louis Vuitton sunglasses, two Armani jackets and a number of car keys, totaling $7,050.