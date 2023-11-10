Crime Watch UES 11.16.23

Witness Alerts Police to Suspected Package Thief

A 36-year-old man reported that at 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, he saw a 46-year-old woman entering multiple locations on his block on East 85th St. carrying multiple packages. She then entered his building at 309 East 85th near Second Ave. and took a package without permission or authority. Police reporting to the call stopped the suspect at Second Ave. and East 90th St. and found her in possession of stolen property. Allison Simmons was arrested on October 12 and charged with burglary. No value was assigned to the property stolen and recovered.

Housing Works Burglar Arrested

At 1:51 a.m. on Friday, October 13, police heard from two witnesses that a burglary was in progress at the Housing Works Thrift Shop at 1730 Second Ave. at East 90th St. When police arrived on the scene they found a 35-year-old man walking toward East 89th St. on Second Ave. carrying several bags. The man said that he had seen broken glass at the store and taken several bags. Surveillance video later revealed that the man had thrown a brick several times at a display and kicked it, taking several items and leaving the location. James Loccisano was arrested and charged with burglary. The items stolen and recovered included a tote bag, satchel, wallet and leather bag totaling $349. The window damage was estimated at $251.

Unauthorized Charge Appears in Woman’s Bank Account

A 50-year-old woman from Linden, NJ told police that at 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, she was at work inside 125 East 63rd St. near Lexington Ave. when she checked her Bank of America app and noticed an unauthorized transaction in her account in the amount of $2,493.64. The location of the purchase was unknown at the time of the police report.

Two Men Nabbed in Mailbox Fishing Attempt

According to police, at 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, two 24-year-old men were seen using a belt with sticky material to try and remove envelopes from the USPS mailbox at the northeast corner of First Ave. and East 86th St. Altamir De Oliveira and Kenley Silvestre were arrested and charged with petit larceny. They were not in possession of any stolen envelopes when they were arrested.

Senior Helps Police Locate Another Suspected Package Thief

A 71-year-old woman living at 221 East 89th St. near Second Ave. told police that at 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, she saw a package addressed to her delivered to her building lobby. Fifteen minutes later she witnessed a 35-year-old man walking westbound on East 89th St. toward Lexington Ave. carrying her package. Police stopped the suspect on the uptown 6 train platform inside the Lexington Ave. 86th St. Station and found him in possession of the victim’s belongings. Jordan Davis was arrested and charged with burglary. The items stolen and recovered included two pairs of Old Navy boots totaling $100.