Crime Watch UES 2/16/23

Crime Watch by Jerry Danzig

Same Suspect Arrested Two Days in a Row for Violent Crimes

A 59-year-old male employee of the CVS Pharmacy at 1294 Lexington Ave. near East 87th St. told police that at 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, a 41-year-old man entered the store, removed merchandise from a shelf and attempted to leave without paying. The employee and a 22-year-old male employee tried to stop the suspect, but the suspect had a metal master lock in his hand and punched the older employee in the face. The suspect punched the younger employee in the face also and then left the store, but the older employee followed and flagged down police officers for assistance. The suspect next punched a male officer in the face, causing a laceration to his lip, and punched a female officer in the face, causing redness and swelling. Eutano Bernard was arrested and charged with robbery. The merchandise stolen and recovered included two combination locks, two master locks and six cans of Red Bull totaling $65.

Then the following day a 67-year-old woman from Brooklyn was trying to enter the Lexington Ave. 68th St. station at 9:30 p.m. when the same 41-year-old man struck her in her right kneecap with his crutch, according to her police report. He then hit her a second time with the crutch and threatened to push her down the subway steps as well. The victim identified the suspect to officers at the scene, and Eutano Bernard was arrested again and charged with assault. The victim had suffered swelling and slight bruising to her right knee and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police Collar Man for Random Assault with Golf Club

Police stated that at 10:44 a.m. on Friday, February 3, a 73-year-old man had just left a bakery and was walking in front of 1294 Third Ave. at East 74th St. when he was struck by a 22-year-old man wielding a metal golf club. The victim confirmed that there had been no interaction or verbal dispute with his assailant before the attack. The victim sustained pain to the right side of his face but refused medical attention at the scene. The golf club was recovered by police officers who stopped the suspect, one John Doe, and took him into custody, charging him with assault.

Third Suspect Sought in Attempted Bike Robbery

A 46-year-old man told police that at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 27, he chained a Santa Cruz bike in front of 1550 First Ave. at East 81st St. He was working in a nearby restaurant when his coworkers informed him that three suspects were taking his bike. He looked outside and saw the three individuals walking southbound on First with his ride. He pointed out two of the suspects to a police officer in front of 1456 Second Ave., and Jason Simmons, 46, and Edward Desterdick, 27, were arrested and charged with grand larceny. At the time of his arrest, Simmons claimed, “It wasn’t me.” The bike stolen and recovered was valued at $3,500.