Curtain Ringing Down on Beloved Theatre 80 as Bankruptcy Auction Begins

The final curtain rang down on Theatre 80 last month and the second generation owner Lorcan Otway and his wife were evicted from their long time home above the theater, pub and museum that they had run for years.

Now Maverick Real Estate Partners is holding an auction to satisfy the $12 million in debt it holds on the two adjacent buildings at #78 and #80 St. Marks Place that in addition to the theater also housed the William Barnacle Tavern and the offbeat Museum of the American Gangster.

Otway and his wife Genie Gilmore were evicted from their home where they lived above the theater last month.

And now a one time former residential tenants are said to be teaming up with the lender to serve as a stalking horse in the bankruptcy auction their holding company, LIK Hospitality.

Ori Kushner and Sivan Lahat, the principals behind LIK, had at one time offered to take over the kitchen of the tavern. That became vitally important in the early days of the pandemic.

But now LIK is said to be suing the Otways because they said they were misled on the state of the kitchen.

An attorney for LIK did not return a call by presstime.

Otway said it is absurd that they did not realize the state of the kitchen. “They lived in the building for over ten years, all they had to do was look in the window and walk around and they could see for themselves.”

The lawsuit is just one of the latest complications for the theater. The original debt was incurred after a bitter family feud with Otway’s brother that was eventually settled for $6 million. Otway said he been making principal payments to his then lender--until COVID-19 forced the theater and pub to close in March 2020.

“We had to close down to protect the public, but the predatory lenders could continue to operate,” he said. He declared bankruptcy in December 2020.

Maverick Real Estate Partners bought the debt from the original lender and caused the interest rate to balloon to 25 percent and for the establishment to be hit with added penalties that forced the debt up to the $12 million range, double the amount at the time of the original bankruptcy filing in December 2020.

LIK, according to Otway is ready to submit a stalking horse bid of $8 million at the bankruptcy auciton and that would keep him permanently locked out of the theater and his longtime home.

He said he was never paid anything from LIK Holdings after they said they would takeover the food service at the establishment.

Michael Korvett, the chief of staff for the city’s commissioner of cultural affairs was able to push through a not-for-profit certification with the IRS, but he told Straus News that the short time frame from the time the not-for-profit status was approved last month made it all but impossible to raise money from philanthropic organizations.

“These kinds of deals require months of due diligence,” Korvett said on May 8.

Otway said he has a secret backer who was ready to commit up to $5 million, but only if Otway could find matching funds. He declined to disclose the name of the would-be white knight.

A Go Fund Me Page was started by Genie Gilmore with the lofty goal of raising $8 million. But on the eve of the bankruptcy auction–which was set for May 9th–it had raised only $9,344, mostly from small donors who loved the neighborhood institution that Otway’s father Howard had taken over in the 1960s.

In its heyday, it was where “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” made its world debut in 1967 countless stars had trekked through the small off off Broadway theater. Otway said he helped his father dig out the theater in a renovation when he was a kid. And he said a secret back door once ran out the back to a butcher shop on First Ave from its days as a speakeasy and nightclub where Frank Sinatra once sang and Al Capone once drank.

“History and culture needs to be preserved,” said Marc Landman, who contributed $25 to the Go Fund drive.

Michael Sandare, who kicked in $50 noted, “William Barnacle has the best absinthe in East Village! #savetheater80.”

Another supporter has started a petition on change.org urging Mayor Eric Adams to use eminent domain to seize the property and preserve the theater.

Since losing the home that he has lived in sixty years, Otway, now 70 said he has taken up residence in the Bonitas House run by another neighborhood icon, Father Pat Maloney. Aside from helping troubled youths and homeless on the lower East Side for years, Father Maloney also was arrested in Novmeber 1993 after the FBI said he was running money from the infamous Brinks armed car robbery in January 1993 to the IRA. Over $2 million in cash from the robbery was found in a Stuyvesant Town apartment that Maloney held the lease for but which was being used by several Irish immigrants at the time. The FBI said the Irish duo on the apartment had ties to the IRA. Over $5 million from the original $7.4 million heist was never recovered. Maloney always proclaimed he had no knowledge of where the money came from and professed his innocence, but ended up serving over four years in federal prison.

When he was released in October, 1998, he resumed his work on the Lower East side at Bonitas House and Lazarus House on East 12st.

“Without Father Pat, we’d be homeless,” said Otway.