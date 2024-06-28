Dan Goldman Wins Three-Way Primary For His Lower Manhattan Congress Seat

Dan Goldman, the U.S. Representative for Congressional district 10 that stretches from western Brooklyn to lower Manhattan south of 14th St., won a three-way Democratic primary for his seat with 66 percent of the vote. He faced Evan Hutchinson–a leftist running against Goldman’s pro-Israel positions–and Bruno Grandsard, an international strategy consultant.

With 95 percent of ballots tallied, Goldman had around 66 percent of the vote, earning 22,700 votes overall. His closest opponent, Evan Hutchison–running on a platform calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine war–scored 23.5 percent with 8,070 votes. Bruno Grandsard came in a distant third with 3,600 votes, earning 10.5 percent of the total in what would be a light Democratic turnout across the city.

“I’m humbled and honored to receive such clear and decisive support from you in the primary,” Goldman wrote on social media following his primary victory. “Thank you for continuing to entrust me with your faith and confidence. Now let’s focus on flipping the House so we can make real change to improve the lives of all New Yorkers!”

Given the significant Democratic makeup of the district’s electorate, it seems likely that Goldman will cruise to reelection in the fall. He will be facing Republican candidate Alexander Dodenhoff, a realtor, and Conservative Party candidate Paul Briscoe, a bassist.

Goldman, an attorney with a J.D. from Stanford University, served as the lead impeachment counsel in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump, which he played up in his campaign. He also ran on a platform of protecting reproductive rights and combatting gun violence. He currently serves on Congress’s Committee on Oversight and Accountability and its Committee on Homeland Security. He was in Israel with family who live there on Oct. 7, and has been an outspoken supporter of Israel in Congress.

Goldman is an heir to the Levi Strauss & Co. jeans fortune and had an estimated net worth of over $250 million dollars when he was elected to his first term in 2022. Prior to serving in Congress, he spent 10 years as an Assistant D.A. in the Southern District of New York. Between 2014 and 2017, he served as the Senior Trial Counsel in the that office’s Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force, where he notes that he secured the conviction of sports gambler Billy Walters for insider trading.