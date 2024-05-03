Dapolito’s Outdoor Pool in Greenwich Village Stays Shut Down for Yet Another Summer

The Tony Dapolito Recreation Center’s Outdoor Pool, also known as Carmine Street Pool, will remain closed for a fifth summer in a row, which has bummed out pool goers. Costs of the renovations have swollen to just under $17 million.

Renovations and upgrades will continue at the pool, located at Seventh Avenue South and Clarkston Street, according to Mayor Adams’s office.

“It is one of the highest priorities on the park’s capital projects list,” Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi said during an April 30 press briefing at City Hall. “We’re going through several scenarios to ensure that we can make the best investment for the neighborhood to bring the maximum amount of recreation space, as well as being able to do it in a cost-effective manner.”

The project cost ballooned from $4 million to a little under $17 million after the structure was found in need of a more drastic rehab, according to the NYC Parks Department website.

Currently, the construction is 72 percent complete (as of May 2, 2024), the NYC Parks Department website said.

The project completion date was initially set for September 2020, but was subsequently extended three times. The design for the project started back in April 2017, then COVID hit which shut down the project for months.

“Due to COVID related impacts, this project may have experienced schedule delays,” the NYC Parks Department website confirmed on May 2, 2024.

“Four rounds of probes have uncovered, during what started as a somewhat limited project presented to our committee, serious structural degradation,” the Community Board 2 Parks committee meeting explained in July 2022 according to The Village Sun which first reported the ongoing delay. “These findings forced both an expanded project scope and the Department of Parks and Recreation to close the building and [indoor and outdoor] pools. This extra work, along with the COVID closure and construction pause, has extended the project that started in 2019 beyond the target reopen date of 2020, then 2021, then 2022 — now the target date is summer 2024.”

“Currently, there is a great deal of internal shoring (scaffolding), and work is going on inside and on the exterior of the building,” the committee meeting continued. “The Parks Department is going to oversee the execution of the additional scope of work to stabilize the severely deteriorated facades and secure the areas in order to allow opening of the rec center. The pool cannot open until the west facade is stabilized and critical pool repairs are executed.”

Although the NYC Parks Department declined to provide any new information on the status of the pool when they were reached out to comment to Straus News

“During the summer, we encourage patrons to visit Hamilton Fish pool, 1.5 miles away, at 128 Pitt St., at Houston Street,” a NYC Parks spokesperson told The Village Sun.

